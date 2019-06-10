Jim Gavin has backed the Dublin supporters despite a poor attendance in Croke Park for Sunday's Leinster SFC semi-final double header.

'There was a massive Dublin support there' - Jim Gavin backs Hill 16 faithful as attendance figures fall

Just 36,126 turned up to watch Dublin swat Kildare aside 0-26 to 0-11 with Meath crushing Laois 3-13 to 0-11 in the first of the semi-finals at GAA HQ.

In the 2017 Leinster final, nearly 67,000 paid in to watch Dublin beat Kildare but Gavin was happy with the vocal support his five-in-a-row chasing All Ireland champions received during their routine victory on Sunday.

"I thought from what I could hear in the game, in the breaks in play, there was a massive Dublin support there," said Gavin.

"They were very vocal, very loud, and we've been very fortunate over the last number of years to have a dedicated support base that travel the length and breadth of the country with us.

"In the game I didn't hear (the attendance figure) on the tannoy, and if you ask me what the attendance was here today compared to last year, I wouldn't be able to tell yo, to be honest, and that's not been flippant about it.

"So from my perspective I'm really happy with the Dublin support that have followed us, that's all I can say on that."

Meanwhile, Gavin paid a glowing tribute to Stephen Cluxton following the Dublin captain's 100th Championship appearance in Croke Park yesterday.

Gavin was effusive in his praise for Cluxton, commending his "relentless pursuit of trying to be the best he can be, on and off the field of play".

Cluxton pulled off saves to deny both Ben McCormack and Keith Cribbin as Dublin romped to a ninth straight Leinster final following a 15-point dismantling of Kildare to set up a provincial decider with Meath on June 23.

"It shows his dedication, his commitment to his club, Parnells, and to Dublin GAA," Gavin stressed.

Four minutes before throw-in might have have seemed the ideal time to mark the occasion of Cluxton's 100th Championship appearance with a video tribute to the Dublin captain in Croke Park but it was hardly appreciated by those among the 36,126 that weren’t wearing blue.

One man it clearly didn't affect however, was Cluxton himself.

Whether he noticed the highlights clip of his best work beaming from the screens in the stadium isn't clear.

But as Hill 16 responded with a hearty cheer, Cluxton simply concluded his warm-up with that laser-focus.

"From talking to Stephen, you wouldn't even think of that," noted Gavin. "His application and preparation this week was again right on the money.

"It shows his dedication, his commitment to Gaelic games, first and foremost, to his club, Parnells, and, by extension, to Dublin GAA.

"I suppose," Gavin added of the man he immediately made captain upon taking over from Pat Gilroy in 2013, "he sets a great example for all of the players in terms of his relentless pursuit of trying to be the best he can be, on and off the field of play.

"That's a great example to leave his fellow players."

He also made a couple of fine saves yesterday.

In the first half, he calmly suffocated Ben McCormack after the Kildare forward rounded Mick Fitzsimons on the end line.

In the second, Cluxton pulled off an even more impressive stop from Keith Cribbin to ensure a 58th clean sheet in his century of Championship appearances.

"Two exceptional saves," Gavin agreed.

"We knew going into the game how potent the Kildare forwards can be, if given space.

"Kildare showed what they can do. They penetrated us for a few times and could have come away with a couple of goals.

"That would have put a different dimension on the game. We're just glad they didn't go in."

The day was also noteworthy for the return from injury of Paddy Andrews less than three months after his jaw was broken in a contentious challenge with Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan in Croke Park.

That he was back so soon didn't seem to surprise Gavin in the least.

"Well from speaking to him in hospital on St Patrick's Day, he made it quite clear he would be back soon," Gavin outlined. "And I know Paddy for many, many years now, he's a very determined, very focused man and I'm not surprised."

