‘There was a hell of a lot more in us’ – ‘Home truths’ help Niall Carew and Carlow turn season around

The Carlow football squad basked in the Aughrim sunshine on Sunday after a famous Tailteann Cup comeback against Wicklow and it must have felt like a far cry from their Leinster SFC clash just five weeks earlier.

As they tucked into their well-earned dinners and quickly started preparations for Limerick this Saturday, thoughts must have been drawn back to how they fell badly to Wicklow last month.

Some “honest and frank conversations” were had in the aftermath as manager Niall Carew sought to right some wrongs and they bounced back in sensational fashion to walk away with the win.

Carew admitted that the Leinster SFC defeat to Wicklow was “soul-destroying” for the Barrowsiders but they took their licks and decided to do their damnedest to set the record straight.

“We were so disappointed after the Leinster Championship game, we felt like there was a hell of a lot more in us. We spoke about it, we had honest and frank conversations about ‘why we were here, why we were putting in all of this time?’” Carew told Independent.ie.

“It’s not that we gave up, but we went through the motions for the last 20 minutes of that game and that was soul-destroying for the group. We had to address that firmly and we’ve worked very hard the last five weeks.”

It may not have always been the case in times gone by but shoulders were put firmly to the wheel after some “home truths” were dished out to players and management.

“That (taking the foot off for the remainder of the season) probably would have been done in the past, not just with Carlow but with most teams. There was a few home truths from everyone, management took a look at ourselves first,” Carew added.

“We probably felt that our preparation was good but that we probably need to step it up even more and in turn the players stepped it up even more.

“The easiest thing to do is to just withdraw your energy from a game when things aren’t going well.

“We just said, ‘We won’t withdraw our energy if we go five or six down or whatever it is, we’ll keep hanging in’ and the message got through to them. I’m delighted they got their just rewards.”

Carew inherited a Carlow squad going through a difficult transition when he took the reins from Turlough O’Brien in 2020 but the Kildare native is happy with their progress, and a noteworthy victory will work wonders for confidence.

“This is a good group and they’re coming from a base where they haven’t won an U-17 or U-20 championship match so they’re coming in at a low base and it’s going to take them two or three years to hit that level,” the former Sligo and Waterford boss said.

​“This group has stuck together this year and last year. They are in their second year really because when I came in there was 14 retirements, that good Carlow team that was built on getting to a Leinster minor final (in 2007).

“You’re building a team with no foundation here, and that’s not an excuse, it’s just facts. But they give you everything, they’re just a good group of lads. They are good lads but we’ve a long way to go.

“We won’t get fooled into thinking that they are the finished article, they are very young. Take Darragh Foley and Ciarán Moran out of that team and every lad is probably under 24, people don’t realise that.”

There were no celebrations, however, with the games coming coming thick and fast and having watched Limerick beat Longford in the flesh on Saturday evening, Carew expects “another step up” when they face off with the Treaty.