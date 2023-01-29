| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

There should be no All-Ireland final replay - it is time to learn the lessons and move on

Dermot Crowe

The GAA must decide why Crokes had 16 men on the pitch and if it made any difference to the result

Dara Mullin on the Kilmacud Crokes line just before the end of the All-Ireland club final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dara Mullin on the Kilmacud Crokes line just before the end of the All-Ireland club final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Dara Mullin on the Kilmacud Crokes line just before the end of the All-Ireland club final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Dara Mullin on the Kilmacud Crokes line just before the end of the All-Ireland club final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The GAA would put years on you at times, more modern but no less exasperating today than it was when Breandán Ó hEithir acknowledged its supreme gift for annoyance in his wonderful memoir Over the Bar in 1984.

Had he reappeared in the last few days to witness the commotion over the All-Ireland club final he would be sure to pass some wry comment on how little has changed. But the GAA is only human, of flesh and blood it’s made, as the song went.

Most Watched

Privacy