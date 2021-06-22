| 7.1°C Dublin

‘There is no safety net’ – Keane not taking Clare for granted

Kerry manager refuses to look back as Kingdom set out on their championship journey

Managers building up the opposition ahead of a championship match can be enough to make the eyes roll but for Peter Keane, the notes of caution he is sounding ahead of Kerry’s championship opener against Clare are borne out of bitter experience.

In the league, Kerry played like a team with a point to prove. Thirteen goals in four games suggests they are purring again. But memories of last year’s dramatic defeat to Cork still linger.

“There appeared to be a lot of criticism after the game alright, there was a feeling that we set out over-defensively,” Keane said of that defeat.

Privacy