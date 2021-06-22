‘There is no safety net’ – Keane not taking Clare for granted

Managers building up the opposition ahead of a championship match can be enough to make the eyes roll but for Peter Keane, the notes of caution he is sounding ahead of Kerry’s championship opener against Clare are borne out of bitter experience.

In the league, Kerry played like a team with a point to prove. Thirteen goals in four games suggests they are purring again. But memories of last year’s dramatic defeat to Cork still linger.

“There appeared to be a lot of criticism after the game alright, there was a feeling that we set out over-defensively,” Keane said of that defeat.

“I wouldn’t necessarily go along with that, but you take different approaches to different games and if you look at us in ’19, we went at teams.

“We went at teams again in ’20 and we are going at teams again in ’21. Sometimes you have to mix and match, and you just see how it goes.

“Tactics change all the time and might I change the tactics or shake them up for next weekend,” added the Kerry manager.

Outside of winning the league, Keane placed emphasis on rolling into championship with as few injuries as possible.

A week out from championship their treatment room was largely empty with regular goalkeeper Shane Ryan set to be available again after injury. His absence saw goalkeeping coach Brendan Kealy step in as sub goalkeeper while Kieran Fitzgibbon stepped in.

“We used 28 or 29 players over the five-week period. Obviously, you’re always looking to have depth and increase the depth as much as you can.

“Kieran (Fitzgibbon) came in and was probably as surprised as anyone to end up between the sticks. He got the experience of playing four games.

“That’s great but other fellas have stepped up too. I think we got to a point where we weren’t afraid, whoever we were going to throw in, and then went on and got on with it.

“I suppose, look one of the thing I highlighted from the start was to be injury-free in your panel of 30 odd players. Last year I think I previously outlined we lost Adrian Spillane, we lost Paul Geaney, we lost somebody else for the championship because the window was so short.

“So the big worry I would have had as a management, and the S and C, was if we had somebody that we lost through injury then we just wouldn’t get them back in time.

“That was the primary thing. Obviously then to get football into fellas. Fellas hadn’t played since last October/November

“So you needed to get football in. They didn’t have the benefit of playing club football in the interim, and then to build a bit of consistency and to try and develop something. That was pretty much it.” And he stressed that his side are still learning their trade at this level.

“I would have to say that I’m happy. I alluded to this after the Galway game when I spoke with yourselves. We lost four players, Peter Crowley, Jonathan Lyne, Brian Kelly and Shane Enright, at the start of the year. Last year we lost a couple of players as well.

“There’s a big transition with younger fellas coming in: Diarmuid O’Connor, 22, Dara Moynihan the same, Seánie’s (O’Shea) around the same age as well and David Clifford. We’ve a lot of young players here and we need to build, depth. That’s the only way you’re going to have a platform going forward if you have depth in the county to go about it.

“In your normal circumstances when you have seven rounds of the National League it’s a fairly pressured environment.

“You now have a split season coming and you’re going to have to have depth all the time, something I’ve been trying to do – build a pool of players that we could call on but there’s no point just bringing them into the panel. You’ve got to put them on the field and give them some game-time.

“Like I said earlier, that’s 28 or 29 players and to get football into them over three or four games I was very pleased to do that.”

And they are back on the high wire this weekend.

They will be overwhelming favourites against a Clare side who duked it out with All-Ireland finalists Mayo for long periods in their recent Division 2 semi-final.

Any suggestion Kerry are in for an easy day at the office makes Keane uncomfortable.

“Win by a point or lose by a point, you want to win the game. And the past is the past, whether it is 20 years or 30 years we are going here on a one-off game in the second year of a pandemic and a year where we don’t have a back door so you have no safety net.

“Which is something I mentioned earlier on in a previous press conference, last year football didn’t have a back door whereas the hurlers did. And this year the hurlers do again and the footballers don’t. I would have felt there should be a flip there and give the footballers the opportunity to have it.

“But what went on last year or the year before or 15 or 25 years ago is irrelevant to this group of players. This group of players want to win this game next weekend and move on to the next game and stay alive.”