'There is a bit of anxiety about it' - Eoin Donnelly weighs up the risks of a return to county action

The Fermanagh captain is a physiotherapist in the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald and as a diabetic, he was shielded from Covid-19 patients at the start of the outbreak

Fermanagh captain Eoin Donnelly is a physiotherapist in Ulster Hospital but as a diabetic he was shielded from Covid-19 patients. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Declan Bogue

One week after the GAA rolled out their roadmap for a return to action, uncertainty remains commonplace among players and management.

Already there have been rows put into the public sphere about the scheduling of club fixtures – too many games, not enough games, club campaigns wrapped up early to give the county manager the run of things and so on.

One of the more mind-bending concepts is that adequate preparation time hasn’t been given, despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has forced every team into what effectively became a six-month pre-season.

