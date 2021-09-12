| 12.8°C Dublin

There can be no romancing the Mayo heartbreak this time

Vincent Hogan

Tyrone’s cold execution leaves little argument for Horan’s men as gap to ’51 extends.

Mayo players Aidan O'Shea, right, and Darren Coen following the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final defeat to Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Mayo players Aidan O'Shea, right, and Darren Coen following the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final defeat to Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Go easy on those ‘Get Well’ cards this time and desist from the maudlin elegies, some heartbreaks you can’t romanticise.

These Mayo men don’t need your sympathy anyway. Don’t want it. On Saturday, they ran into a team that was quintessential Tyrone, a team – in other words – programmed to begrudge you the time of day.

And so the All-Ireland final amounted to a cold kill in Croke Park. An execution.

