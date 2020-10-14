After five years, Jason Sherlock is off the intercounty treadmill and out of the Dublin set up. This time around, he’s on the outside looking in at the Dubs and the race for Sam Maguire.

And he can see how things have changed for Dublin and the unprecedented challenges Dessie Farrell has faced in his first few months in charge.



Farrell's side face into a very different campaign. The five in a row champions are without some totems of their set up. Jim Gavin is gone. Jack McCaffrey has opted out. Diarmuid Connolly retired and took his magic with him. Darren Daly, a staple of the set up, has stepped away too.



There are outside factors too. The likelihood is too that Dublin will look to defend Sam Maguire in an empty Croke Park and a silent Hill 16. It will be a different challenge for them, Sherlock agrees, but suggest that other counties, including the likes of Mayo will also have to adapt.



“Going into environments without fans, that will be interesting because there are teams and systems that lend themselves to having a crowd behind them and support there.



“But then there are other teams that kind of you’d feel they could be playing anywhere and it doesn't impact them. Off the top of my head, the one I’d be interested in is Mayo - I think Mayo have probably embraced emotion but they’ve also I think suffered sometimes with the emotion of crowds and situations in games, so it will be interesting to see what impact it has on all teams.



“I heard David Clifford talking about playing schools matches in Croke Park, so he’s used to playing there with nobody there. So it’s going to be new for everyone and every year, every championship, every match, it’s about adapting to the scenario, to the situation, and I’ve no doubt Dublin will prepare as well as they can.”

Even before the pandemic, life outside the Dublin bubble has been strange. After being an integral part of their five in a row bid, much of his free time is taken up with golf but there’s still part of him that misses the interaction.



“I suppose that’s the hardest part, when you don’t have that contact time to see those guys and see how they are progressing,” Sherlock said. “That’s the toughest part because as you can imagine when you are involved with a group like that for five years you do get attached to them and the reality is once you are not in that bubble things move on and they have that focus to the new management and what is going on.



“So yeah that void is still there. And it has probably been a bit false this year because there has been no football so it will be interesting, if and when we get championship football, to be looking in rather than being involved as I have been for the last few years,” he concluded, at the launch of the 2020 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships.

