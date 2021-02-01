| 5.7°C Dublin

The young Dublin star, his battle with depression and the conversation with Dessie Farrell that saved his life

Shane Carthy (left) during his appearance on The Late Late Show and during his time playing with Dublin. Expand

Shane Carthy (left) during his appearance on The Late Late Show and during his time playing with Dublin.

Roy Curtis Twitter

SHANE CARTHY took a seat beneath the Late Late Show studio lights, opened the pages of his life to the nation, and brilliantly realised the ambition of every elite athlete.

In shining a light on his battle with depression, by inviting us into the Stygian darkness of the mental cell in which he was incarcerated for two years, the Dublin footballer delivered a performance that will live through the ages.

It was mesmerising, electrifying TV, a show-stealing portrayal of a silent killer that demanded an All-Star for unvarnished honesty and stupendous courage.

