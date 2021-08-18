'The words being used – Dublin ‘disintegrated’ or the level of performance ‘dissipating'... give them a break'

Mick Bohan was sad to see Dublin's six-in-a-row reign ended by Mayo last Saturday. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin ladies football manager Mick Bohan has paid the ultimate tribute to the deposed men’s team, insisting they had already secured their status as “the greatest Gaelic football team of all time,” long before last Saturday’s defeat to Mayo.

Bohan’s own Dublin side go in search of a fifth All-Ireland title in a row against 2020 Intermediate champions Meath after their semi-final win against Mayo in the first game of last Saturday’s double-header in Croke Park.

He admitted, however, to experiencing feelings of “sadness” watching the subsequent men’s game, a defeat which ended Dublin’s extraordinary run of success stretching back to 2015.

“It was always going to come to an end at some stage,” Bohan insisted.

“When? There were a lot of people saying it would come at the end of Jim’s reign, that it was going to finish.

“In fairness, Dessie kept the boat afloat last year. That wasn’t easy coming in, taking over that group as a new management team. It’s sad to see it come to an end, but everything does at some stage.”

His attachment to the team stretches way back.

Bohan was part of Jim Gavin’s management team in 2013 and ’14 and worked with a large swathe of the players who would go on to dominate the game over the next decade with the DCU Sigerson team.

“Forget about dominance,” he insisted, by way of contextualising Dublin’s recent success. “It’s sustainability of high-level performance. That’s what started in 2015. To keep that going, through ’16, ’17, ’18, ’19, ’20 – that is just incredible.

“What they have done… yeah, on Saturday, as I looked out at them, there was sadness. But on reflection – and as the weeks go on – all we can do is appreciate how lucky we were to be around at this time, to get to witness them – the greatest Gaelic football team of all time.”

Bohan expressed particular admiration for how the group managed to stave off complacency for so long.

“Another element of it is, when a team becomes that successful, people stop wanting them to win. That includes some of their own,” he remarked.

“That’s a very difficult thing to maintain for the player.

“Everywhere they go, it’s nearly like, ‘Ah, sure you’re going to win it anyway’. So when you achieve something, it’s not even like an achievement any more.

“They have maintained excellence through all of those years. There was still people prodding away, weakening the armour. That probably happened in 2014 against Donegal (in the All-Ireland semi-final). Victory is never a given in sport.”

The nature of the loss has already prompted deep introspection in the capital.

Some change is inevitable, but Bohan is convinced Dublin’s short-term future remains positive.

“Ultimately, are they gone? No, they’re not. There’s still a substantial group there,” he pointed out.

“Yes, it has changed. The likes of Clucko, Flynner, Connolly, Rory O’Carroll – incredible servants of Dublin football.

“But over the weeks and months ahead, we’ll look back on the clips of the great scores, the big wins, the sense of adventure that team played with. And, eventually, that energy in the balloon just bursts, because it isn’t possible to sustain it.

“Those words being used – Dublin ‘disintegrated’ or their level of performance ‘dissipating’… I mean, give them a break. Look at what they have done for Gaelic games.

“When I look back at that time, I look back with incredible pride on what that group have given the city.”