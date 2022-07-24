‘The win has been a long time coming’ – Kerry fans overjoyed as Kingdom claim Sam Maguire

The sweltering conditions of the previous week’s hurling decider might have been absent from Croke Park but Kerry generated their own heatwave with a thrilling win in the All-Ireland Football Final over Galway.

The victory sees the Kingdom confirm their status as GAA football royalty with a record-breaking 38th title.

The win was secured with 0-20 to 0-16 margin with Kerry only pulling away in the final 10 minutes of the game against a Galway side who made a mockery of their underdog status in the first hour of the match.

Read More

Delighted Kerry fans emerging from GAA headquarters at the final whistle were quick to praise the importance of what was achieved by Jack O’Connor’s team in bridging an eight-year gap to bring the Sam Maguire back to its familiar resting place.

Kerry’s reclaiming of an All-Ireland title for the first time since 2014 was hailed by devout fan, Laura O’Sullivan, from Milltown who described the occasion as “a great game and a great atmosphere.”

“It was a great feeling to win after losing a few finals,” said Laura.

Expand Close Happy Kerry fans Rebecca and Carole O’Sullivan, Aileen Brosnan and Michelle O’Keeffe, from Fossa, Co. Kerry outside Croke Park Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Happy Kerry fans Rebecca and Carole O’Sullivan, Aileen Brosnan and Michelle O’Keeffe, from Fossa, Co. Kerry outside Croke Park Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photos

However, she believed the final win was not the ultimate memory of her footballing year as she added laughing: “It’s not the same feeling as beating the Dubs in the semi-final.”

Tony Shanahan from Ballylongford, who attended the match with his wife, Maura, attributed the victory to Kerry’s improved second-half performance after they had “disappointed” with an unsettling score of seven wides in the first half.

“Galway were dangerous and you could not take them for granted but Kerry were particularly strong in the final quarter and managed to close out the game,” said Tony.

“It was a great game and a great final. Very thrilling and the win has been a long while coming,” he grinned.

Eight years was an effective lifetime to go without an All-Ireland title for Kerry fans who are used to bringing down the curtain on the GAA championships by getting Sam Maguire to winter in the Kingdom.

Benny Murphy from Tralee was one of those who admitted his nerves were shattered by the closeness of the game, especially after Kerry’s slow start.

Expand Close Kerry fans Pádraig Hilliard, Bryan Daly, Nathan O’Callaghan, Dara FitzGerald, Gearóid Coffey and Made Delaney, from Castleisland, outside Croke Park Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kerry fans Pádraig Hilliard, Bryan Daly, Nathan O’Callaghan, Dara FitzGerald, Gearóid Coffey and Made Delaney, from Castleisland, outside Croke Park Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photos

Benny who attended the match with his wife, Clare and sons, Jack, Ben and Harry, said he was worried that “we’d be going back to Kerry again without any silverware.”

The Austin Stacks fan, however, said the experience of the county’s senior stars in the closing moments of the game seemed to prove the difference between the two sides.

Benny joked that he felt like it was a double victory as he had also managed to get a hotel room in Dublin for “around €250.”

Despite the win, his wife, Clare admitted she was “still a nervous wreck” after the final whistle.

Friends Emma Elwood from Castlegar, Co Galway and Una Gleeson from Fieries, Co Kerry put aside inter-country rivalry to enjoy the after-match post-mortems and formulate plans for celebrating late into the evening on Camden Street.

“It was amazing, fantastic,” said Emma.

Her school friend with the losing colours observed with a wry grin that “at least it’s not Dublin.”

Also enjoying the atmosphere was Willie Murphy from Banna Strand who described the encounter as “a brilliant game.”

“Galway were very good overall. They put a lot of pressure on Kerry but the substitutions [for Kerry] made a big difference.,” he remarked.

While welcoming another Kerry victory, his friend, Michael Griffin from Castlegregory, admitted to being disappointed with the quality of the game.

“I thought it was very poor, very defensive and very bland,” said Michael.

He added: “Kerry got out of jail. I thought they would have given a better performance.”

For fans of Galway, the outcome means the 21-year wait for another Gaelic football title must go on.

Supporters of the Tribesmen believed 2022 might be their year after showing resilience in seeing off the challenges of Armagh and Derry after emerging triumphant from Connacht.

Kerry’s victory also ruined Galway’s dreams of a football double after the county’s minor team won the All-Ireland final earlier this month.

Among those hoping that Galway would cement their reputation as the third most successful footballing county after Kerry and Dublin was Michael Duignan from Dunmore who attended the match with his wife, Corina and daughters, Shauna and Chloe.

“It was a tough way to lose but Kerry were the better team,” said Michael.

He said he was particularly disappointed for Galway forward, Shane Walsh, who single-handedly kept the scoreboard ticking over for Galway but said other key players “did not have a good game on the day.”