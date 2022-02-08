| 11.1°C Dublin

The West’s Awake: League stats show Connacht thriving while Leinster lags behind

As Connacht counties soar, the early league statistics are damning for Leinster

Cian McKeon of Roscommon gets away from Meath's Donal Keogan during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match at Páirc Táilteann in Navan. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Cian McKeon of Roscommon gets away from Meath’s Donal Keogan during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match at Páirc Táilteann in Navan. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Frank Roche

The hottest topic of this new Allianz Football League season has been a steep downturn in the fortunes of a once-invincible Dublin.

In theory this should be good news for the rest of Leinster, with a handful of ambitious wannabes eyeing up a shock assault on the Delaney Cup.

