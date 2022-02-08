The West’s Awake: League stats show Connacht thriving while Leinster lags behind

The hottest topic of this new Allianz Football League season has been a steep downturn in the fortunes of a once-invincible Dublin.

In theory this should be good news for the rest of Leinster, with a handful of ambitious wannabes eyeing up a shock assault on the Delaney Cup.

But as results over the last two weekends illustrate, the Leinster SFC still appears Dublin’s to lose – even if they remain stuck in a semi-rut.

From Meath’s scoreless first half in Salthill to Carlow’s 23-point capitulation in Sligo, and with only flickers of promise in between, it has been a sobering early season.

So much so that Luke Dempsey – who managed Leinster’s interprovincial team for four seasons in the early noughties – fears his province will be left behind at the business end of this year’s championship. “It is definitely ominous that a Leinster county will not win the All-Ireland this year,” Dempsey surmises.

Would you include Dublin?

“I definitely would. There’s no county or club or Premiership team that can afford to lose the quality of players that they have,” he maintains.

“Not when you have extremely good counties like Tyrone … and we’ve seen a big improvement in Armagh. Kerry are my favourites really.

“The Dublin panel has been weakened significantly. The players that they have brought in haven’t matched those that have gone. So, by logical deduction, they’re not going to be even as strong as they were last year.”

But could someone else, be it Kildare, Meath or Westmeath, dare to dream of ending Dublin’s 11-year Leinster monopoly?

“I don’t think that their panels are even strong enough to take the title off Dublin,” says the former manager of Westmeath, Longford and Carlow. “Dublin still will have Brian Fenton and James McCarthy and these lads. Therefore, I don’t think Dublin will be beaten in Leinster. I do think that they will find difficulty after Leinster.”

Something strange and wonderful happened last weekend: all six Connacht counties, including London, won their respective NFL games. “I don’t think it ever happened before,” says Connacht Council CEO John Prenty – a fair assumption even without all the record books to hand.

Something that qualifies as only partially strange and not remotely wonderful happened simultaneously with this Connacht clean sweep: Leinster football endured another horror-filled weekend.

Only one of Leinster’s 11 NFL participants achieved victory – and even that came at the expense of a provincial rival, Westmeath eclipsing Laois by 2-11 to 0-11 in O’Moore Park. Elsewhere, we’d an all-Leinster stalemate between Longford and Louth, while Wicklow struck in injury-time to force a draw with Fermanagh.

But that was the only semi-positive result achieved against opposition from another province, as Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Offaly, Wexford and Carlow all lost.

It’s early February so the usual government health warnings apply … but combine results from the first two weekends and a trend emerges.

Five Leinster sides are pointless: Dublin (Division 1), Meath, Offaly (Division 2), Wexford and Carlow (Division 4). Another four are without a win: Kildare, Wicklow, Louth and Longford have drawn once.

Tellingly, Leinster counties have only won three of the 18 fixtures in which they have featured – and all three came against a provincial neighbour, Westmeath beating Wicklow and Laois while Laois opened with a victory over Louth.

There have been 14 games involving a team from the eastern province and opposition from elsewhere: they have lost 12 of them, the exceptions yielding draws for Kildare (against Kerry) and Wicklow (against Fermanagh).

This mightn’t seem so alarming if it were happening in isolation. Instead, neutrals have long lamented Leinster’s evolution from that gloriously unpredictable era of 1997-2004 (when six counties shared eight SFC titles) to its current status as a one-thoroughbred race.

Last summer suggested the gap was closing; but as early league results imply, that might have more to do with Dublin falling back towards the pack rather than a sudden acceleration from the field.

Even if, overall, these early league statistics are damning, Dempsey describes his native Kildare as “improving” and adopted Westmeath as “consistently steady”. Nor does he think Meath are “as bad as they’re making out. They’d two weekends where they’ve played against ferocious winds, and I think that you’ll see a turning there.”

But harking back to when he managed Leinster between 2001 and ’04 (winning the interprovincial series twice) Dempsey reckons some counties are no longer producing standout stars. “We haven’t seen a Matty Forde in Wexford since, or a Paul Barden in Longford,” he maintains.

“It’s great to see the Tailteann Cup finally being introduced, but we do need that second tier if not a third tier to give a meaningful chance of winning a trophy which is what all players want – despite what’s portrayed out there, ‘Ah, we like our day in the sun.’ A day in the sun shouldn’t be about competing well against Dublin and losing by eight points.”

Meanwhile, for now at least, while the East sleeps the West’s awake after Mayo edged out Monaghan in Division 1; Galway and Roscommon vanquished Down and Meath respectively to maintain their 100pc promotion charges in Division 2; while Sligo did likewise in Division 4 by crushing Carlow on the same day that Andy Moran’s Leitrim stunned 2020 Munster champions Tipperary in Thurles.

Citing the number of young players playing for Connacht counties, John Prenty says: “A lot of work has gone into coaching and games development over the last three years and I think it’s beginning to bear fruit now.

“I also think the fact the FBD League was played here in the Dome, and if you look at the high scoring of all the teams, fellas are getting used to shooting now and not worrying about the consequences.”