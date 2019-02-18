Donegal All-Ireland winner and Gaoth Dobhair defender Eamonn McGee believes David Brady's tweet following the Ulster champions defeat to Corofin on Saturday was illogical.

'The universe is finite and we're talking about a tweet for two days' - Eamonn McGee responds to David Brady's controversial tweet

The former Mayo midfielder caused a major stir on social media by linking the Donegal side's defeat to them posting videos from drinking sessions they enjoyed after their Ulster final win in September.

"They will, when the dust settles and time passes in a quiet moment ask did they pass up the opportunity of a lifetime," Brady said.

"Was there anything they could have done extra... posting multiple piss-ups won't win you an All-Ireland and that's not what winning is about."

His tweet resulted in a sharp response from Gaoth Dobhair Kevin Cassidy, who was responsible for posting many of the clips Brady was referring to.

"Shut the f*** up, I'm not even a midfielder and I would still take you to the cleaners you muppet," he said.

"My club, my people."

McGee, who went to see Professor Brian Cox discussion the cosmos on Saturday night after the loss, was more measured in his response on Off The Ball AM.

"The universe is finite and we're talking about a tweet for two days. This is day three," McGee told Off The Ball AM

"There's no need for it. When Brady sits down and thinks hard about it, he's going to realise that there was no logic to his point at all.

"He doesn't know how hard we've trained, he doesn't know the preparation, the video work we've put in.

"Kevin Cassidy would have been posting multiple videos the time we won the Ulster. He was probably Gaoth Dobhair's best player on Saturday. It didn't affect his performance."

In an interview in the Irish Daily Star, he added: "To connect the defeat against Corofin to what happened in the pub in Gaoth Dobhair two-and-a-half months ago doesn't make sense."

Online Editors