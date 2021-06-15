| 16.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The unfairness of the provincial system is amplified by the absence of qualifiers for a second year

Martin Breheny

Bad fixtures call leaves counties stranded in one-chance saloon

Out of luck: David Tubridy of Clare after the Allianz Football League Division 2 semi-final match between Clare and Mayo at Cusack Park in Ennis. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Out of luck: David Tubridy of Clare after the Allianz Football League Division 2 semi-final match between Clare and Mayo at Cusack Park in Ennis. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Out of luck: David Tubridy of Clare after the Allianz Football League Division 2 semi-final match between Clare and Mayo at Cusack Park in Ennis. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Out of luck: David Tubridy of Clare after the Allianz Football League Division 2 semi-final match between Clare and Mayo at Cusack Park in Ennis. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Over the past month, Clare’s David Tubridy set a record as the highest scorer in Allianz Football League history, taking his total to 22-478.

His average performance rating in the Irish Independent for four games was 8-8-9-8. They have been familiar figures alongside the 34-year-old’s name during his long career.

He has made no decisions, but this could be his last year with Clare, whose latest attempt to rise to Division 1 was thwarted by Mayo.

Privacy