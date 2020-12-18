The top five All-Ireland final shocks - and why Mayo beating Dublin would be bigger than all of them

THE contrast could hardly be greater: Dublin pursuing a record six-in-a-row and Mayo attempting to win the All-Ireland title for the first time in 69 years.

Unbeaten in 41 championship games over six seasons, Dublin are layered in self-belief that doesn’t countenance defeat. Mayo have rattled Dublin in finals, but never completed the job and are now despatching a remodelled outfit into service.

They do so in the knowledge that a win would rank as the biggest upset in All-Ireland final history. Given their close calls against Dublin in the 2013-’16-’17 finals, they will argue that’s not the case, but the stark facts suggest otherwise.

Big surprises are quite rare in All-Ireland finals, where favourites win a high proportion. Outsiders have their day too from time to time, although few, in indeed any, confronted such an intimidating challenge as Mayo face this evening.

Here are the top five All-Ireland final surprises over the last 50 years.

1982

OFFALY 1-15 KERRY 0-17

The dramatic details of the game, complete with Séamus Darby’s late winning goal are well known, but what can never be proven one way or the other was whether the pressures of the history-making challenge caused Kerry’s defeat.

Bidding to become the first team to win the All-Ireland title five years in a row, they put themselves in a winning position when leading by four points in the second half, before being slowly reeled in and overtaken by relentless opposition.

The five-in-a-row pressures seemed to weigh on Dublin in last year’s drawn final, but they survived against Kerry before winning the replay. That success has lightened the load for Dublin because even if they don’t win this evening, their place in history is assured.

The historic nature of the 1982 final takes it to No 1 on the upset list. Offaly had lost to Kerry by five and seven points respectively in the 1980 semi-final and 1981 final and had done nothing special in 1982 to suggest that they could end the Kingdom’s dominance.

However, the squad and manager Eugene McGee believed and their faith was rewarded. There’s a lesson there for Mayo.

In terms of long-term impact, the 1982 final effectively marked the end of that Offaly squad as a powerful force. After losing to Cork in 1983, Kerry regrouped and completed an All-Ireland treble in 1984-’85-’86.

1978

KERRY 5-11 Dublin 0-9

Kerry will argue that since they are the only county in the country who have beaten all opposition more often than they lost, it can never be a surprise when they win. True, but only up to a point, as demonstrated in 1978.

Dublin were bidding for an All-Ireland treble – and a fourth title in five years – a target which appeared well within range when they led by 0-6 to 0-1 after 20 minutes. What followed has gone down as one of the most dramatic turnarounds in All-Ireland final history.

Inspired by Mikey Sheehy’s famous goal when he chipped the ball into the Dublin net off a free, Kerry won the last 50 minutes by 22 points (5-10 to 0-3). They went on complete an All-Ireland final four-timer in 1981 and added a treble in 1984-’85-’86. Dublin won Leinster in 1979 but were overtaken by Offaly in 1980.

1975

KERRY 2-12 DUBLIN 0-11

Previewing the game in the Irish Independent, John D Hickey highlighted the high strike-rate by the Dublin attack and also noted that "Kerry have no one to compare with Jimmy Keaveney as a free-taker." He went for a Dublin win.

Dublin were defending champions and hot favourites, while, after two years under Cork’s thumb, Kerry had a young team and a new manager. Even then, Mick O’Dwyer was up to his tricks.

"We rode along with the notion that we were wide-innocents taking our chances against the successful city slickers," he wrote in his autobiography.

Kerry were no such thing, as they showed in a slick performance which overwhelmed Dublin.

"Just one of those days when nothing went right for us," was Kevin Heffernan’s assessment of what went wrong for Dublin. He was correct – Dublin came back to win the next two All-Irelands.

2011

DUBLIN 1-12 KERRY 1-11

Where Dublin’s new age all began! They went into 2011 final as 9/4 outsiders and were considerably longer odds when trailing by four points after 63 minutes. Kevin McManamon’s goal changed everything and, in a dramatic finish, Stephen Cluxton kicked the winning point.

Nobody would have thought that game would have such a seismic impact on Gaelic football, which has since seen Dublin win six more All-Irelands, with a seventh highly likely on Saturday evening,

"We’ve done an awful lot of work on our mindset. We got a huge benefit from doing things a certain way," said Pat Gilroy after the 2011 triumph.

‘Work’ and ‘mindset’ is still standing to them nine years later.

2001

GALWAY 0-17 MEATH 0-8

How could a win for a team that won the All-Ireland three years earlier and lost the final in a replay in 2000 be deemed a big surprise? It wasn’t so much that Galway won in 2001, but rather the extent of their victory which stunned the football world.

Having lost to Roscommon in the Connacht semi-final, they reached the 2001 final via the qualifiers, which were then in their first season.

They beat Derry, who had also come through the qualifiers, in the All-Ireland semi-final, while Meath, champions in 1996 and 1999, trounced Kerry by 15 points in their semi-final.

It left the Royals as unbackable favourites for the final but on a day when Pádraic Joyce gave one of the all-time great final performances Galway demolished Meath in the last 20 minutes.

They won the second half by 0-11 to 0-2, becoming the first team to win the All-Ireland via the ‘back door’. It marked the end of an era for both counties, neither of whom have since reached the All-Ireland final.