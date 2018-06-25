The Throw-In: Why provincials must be scrapped, Super 8s excitement and young guns leading the way

Independent.ie

On this week's episode of The Throw-In, Will Slattery is joined by Tomás Ó Sé, Roy Curtis and Michael Verney to discuss all the weekend's football action.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/gaelic-football/the-throwin-why-provincials-must-be-scrapped-super-8s-excitement-and-young-guns-leading-the-way-37047543.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37047537.ece/4c5e0/AUTOCROP/h342/1524234.jpg