Sport Gaelic Football

Monday 25 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Belgium BEL 5

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

South Korea KOR 1

Mexico MEX 2

REPORT

Germany GER 2

Sweden SWE 1

REPORT

England ENG 6

Panama PAN 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 2

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 0

Colombia COL 3

REPORT

Saudi Arabia SAU 2

Egypt EGY 1

Full Time

Uruguay URY 3

Russia RUS 0

Full Time

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

The Throw-In: Why provincials must be scrapped, Super 8s excitement and young guns leading the way

23 June 2018; Stephen OBrien, right, celebrates with his Kerry team-mate David Clifford after after scoring his side's first goal during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
23 June 2018; Stephen OBrien, right, celebrates with his Kerry team-mate David Clifford after after scoring his side's first goal during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Throw-In, Will Slattery is joined by Tomás Ó Sé, Roy Curtis and Michael Verney to discuss all the weekend's football action.

After three lopsided provincial final results, Ó Sé thinks it is time for the current structure to be revamped, and the Kerry legend is hoping that a two-tier championship structure is brought in.

Donegal impressed in the Ulster final as they continued their trend of putting up a big score with their more offensive strategy, and the lads discuss the defensive approach that Fermanagh took in the game.

For Dublin, they claimed their eighth consecutive Leinster title with an 18-point win over Laois, but were their a few chinks in their armour?

Kerry's young stars continued their upward trajectory in a Munster final rout against Cork, and Ó Sé thinks that the less experienced players are now driving a lot of the top teams.

The lads also discuss what happened to Cork, the third round qualifier draw and Mayo's ability to come back from the dead.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport