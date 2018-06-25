The Throw-In: Why provincials must be scrapped, Super 8s excitement and young guns leading the way
On this week's episode of The Throw-In, Will Slattery is joined by Tomás Ó Sé, Roy Curtis and Michael Verney to discuss all the weekend's football action.
After three lopsided provincial final results, Ó Sé thinks it is time for the current structure to be revamped, and the Kerry legend is hoping that a two-tier championship structure is brought in.
Donegal impressed in the Ulster final as they continued their trend of putting up a big score with their more offensive strategy, and the lads discuss the defensive approach that Fermanagh took in the game.
For Dublin, they claimed their eighth consecutive Leinster title with an 18-point win over Laois, but were their a few chinks in their armour?
Kerry's young stars continued their upward trajectory in a Munster final rout against Cork, and Ó Sé thinks that the less experienced players are now driving a lot of the top teams.
The lads also discuss what happened to Cork, the third round qualifier draw and Mayo's ability to come back from the dead.
