The Throw-In: Why Mayo could be coming to the end and positive signs for Pat Gilroy's Dublin
On this week's episode of The Throw-In, Will Slattery is joined by Tomás Ó Sé, John Mullane and Herald GAA correspondent Frank Roche to discuss all the weekend's action.
The discussion kicks off with yesterday's big game between Mayo and Galway - can Stephen Rochford's men bounce back from another tough defeat?
Ó Sé thinks that Mayo played with fear after being reduced to 14 men, and that they will now struggle to make the Super 8s. For Galway, things are far more positive and they have a strong chance to win another Connacht title.
Donegal also enjoyed a big win in Ulster, while Will and Frank also recap wins for Carlow, Wicklow and Laois in the Leinster football championship.
In hurling, Mullane once again lauds Kilkenny's battling spirit but thinks that Dublin will take huge positives from their narrow defeat to the Cats. He also thinks that Galway are well primed to win another All-Ireland, but that they cannot afford injuries to two key defenders if they want to defend their crown.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'It was exceptionally discouraging' - Louth manager Pete McGrath takes aim at his own players after Carlow defeat
- Hurling team of the weekend: A Kerryman, a Londoner and a rejuvenated Conal Keaney make the side
- Damien Comer wishes Tom Parsons a 'speedy recovery' following his knee dislocation