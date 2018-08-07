On this week’s episode of The Throw-In, Will Slattery is joined by Martin Breheny, Roy Curtis, Tomás Ó Sé and Jamesie O’Connor to discuss the weekend’s action.

On this week’s episode of The Throw-In, Will Slattery is joined by Martin Breheny, Roy Curtis, Tomás Ó Sé and Jamesie O’Connor to discuss the weekend’s action.

The Throw-In: Tomás Ó Sé on Kerry's future and Jamesie O'Connor on despair for Clare in Thurles

Eamonn Fitzmaurice stepped down as Kerry manager after six years in charge and Tomás reflects on the end of his tenure as well as the ‘poisonous’ letters Fitzmaurice received.

Ó Sé also gives his choice for the next Kerry manager and makes his predictions for next weekend’s All-Ireland semi-finals.

The lads also discuss Monaghan’s impressive win over Galway in Salthill and Tyrone’s second half surge to see off Donegal.

In hurling, Galway pipped Clare to advance to the All-Ireland final. Jamesie O’Connor reflects on a tough defeat for Clare and gives his prediction for the All-Ireland final between Galway and Limerick.

Subscribe to The Throw-In, Independent.ie's weekly GAA podcast in association with Allianz, for the best in GAA discussion and analysis every week, with some of the biggest names in football and hurling from Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó'Sé and John Mullane.

Subscribe and listen to The Throw-In podcast on iTunes or SoundCloud.

Online Editors