The Throw-In: Tipp run out of lives, Carlow's polarising style and Dubs dominate again

Tipp legend Kelly weighs in on his county's championship demise, pointing to Michael Ryan's failure to fix his side's defensive issues as the key contributor to their Munster elimination.

Last year's All-Ireland finalists Waterford joined Tipp in exiting the championship, and the lads think that it will be manager Derek McGrath's last hurrah with the team after an eventful few years.

In Leinster, Kilkenny booked their place in the Leinster final with a comeback win over Wexford, and now face Galway once again. Kelly thinks that the Cats could be in a good position to shock the All-Ireland champions in Croke Park in a few weeks time.