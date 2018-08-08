On the latest episode of The Throw-In, Joe Brolly gives his assessment of year one of the Super 8s.

On the latest episode of The Throw-In, Joe Brolly gives his assessment of year one of the Super 8s.

The Throw-In: Joe Brolly on why Tyrone are the team best equipped to halt Dublin's four in-a-row charge

Brolly thinks that the format highlights the negativity in Gaelic football today and that tweaks are required to help the sport going forward.

Of the teams who have made it through to the semi-finals, Brolly gives Tyrone the best chance of ending Dublin’s four in-a-row bid - but only if they become more adventurous.

Joe also weighs in on the end of Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s tenure with Kerry and says that it was time for a change in the Kingdom.

Subscribe to The Throw-In, Independent.ie's weekly GAA podcast in association with Allianz, for the best in GAA discussion and analysis every week, with some of the biggest names in football and hurling from Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó'Sé and John Mullane.

Subscribe and listen to The Throw-In podcast on iTunes or SoundCloud.

Online Editors