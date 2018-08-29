Sport Gaelic Football

The Throw-In: Football final preview - Is there any way for Tyrone to stop Dublin's four in-a-row charge?

21 July 2018; Brian Howard of Dublin in action against Tiernan McCann of Tyrone during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 2 match between Tyrone and Dublin at Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

On this week's episode of The Throw-In, Will Slattery is joined by Donnchadh Boyle of the Irish Independent, Conor McKeon of The Herald and ex-Monaghan midfielder Dick Clerkin to preview the All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Tyrone.

The lads start by discussing the low-key build-up to the showpiece game - is the lack of interest down to the state of football or due to Dublin's dominance?

A lot has been made of Mickey Harte's record in finals and the influence that could have on proceedings, but Donnchadh Boyle isn't convinced that it will have much of a bearing.

Dick Clerkin says that Tyrone must set up differently to last year's semi-final or they risk receiving a similar beating while Conor McKeon reckons Tyrone must go man-to-man in order to have a real chance against Dublin.

The lads also discuss Stephen Rochford's recent departure as Mayo manager, who might replace him and give their All-Ireland final predictions.

