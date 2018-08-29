The Throw-In: Football final preview - Is there any way for Tyrone to stop Dublin's four in-a-row charge?
On this week's episode of The Throw-In, Will Slattery is joined by Donnchadh Boyle of the Irish Independent, Conor McKeon of The Herald and ex-Monaghan midfielder Dick Clerkin to preview the All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Tyrone.
The lads start by discussing the low-key build-up to the showpiece game - is the lack of interest down to the state of football or due to Dublin's dominance?
A lot has been made of Mickey Harte's record in finals and the influence that could have on proceedings, but Donnchadh Boyle isn't convinced that it will have much of a bearing.
Dick Clerkin says that Tyrone must set up differently to last year's semi-final or they risk receiving a similar beating while Conor McKeon reckons Tyrone must go man-to-man in order to have a real chance against Dublin.
The lads also discuss Stephen Rochford's recent departure as Mayo manager, who might replace him and give their All-Ireland final predictions.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Dublin may yet regret not having Diarmuid Connolly's quality, warns Joe Kernan
- 'That’s Mickey Harte, that’s mind games' - Owen Mulligan claims Tyrone boss had hand in timing of Tyrone's TG4 documentary