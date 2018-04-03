The Throw-In: Dominant Dubs, resurgent Kilkenny and why provincial football is dead

The panel starts off by reviewing Sunday's Division 1 league final between Dublin and Galway - were Galway too defensive after Dublin were reduced to 14 men?

Keys and Breheny assess how Kevin Walsh's side are set ahead of their blockbuster Connacht first round clash with Mayo in May, while discussing the comparatively easy start Dublin have to the championship.

Whelan praises how Jim Gavin's side managed the game's final 20 minutes, while adding that Galway are a coming force.

The panel conclude that the football provincial structure is no longer fit for purpose.

On hurling, John Mullane says you write Kilkenny off at your peril, and fancies Brian Cody's men to spring a surprise in the league final against Tipperary next weekend.