The Throw-In: Dominant Dubs, resurgent Kilkenny and why provincial football is dead
On this week's episode of The Throw-In in association with Allianz, Will Slattery is joined by Ciaran Whelan, John Mullane, Colm Keys and Martin Breheny to discuss the weekend's league action.
The panel starts off by reviewing Sunday's Division 1 league final between Dublin and Galway - were Galway too defensive after Dublin were reduced to 14 men?
Whelan praises how Jim Gavin's side managed the game's final 20 minutes, while adding that Galway are a coming force.
Keys and Breheny assess how Kevin Walsh's side are set ahead of their blockbuster Connacht first round clash with Mayo in May, while discussing the comparatively easy start Dublin have to the championship.
The panel conclude that the football provincial structure is no longer fit for purpose.
On hurling, John Mullane says you write Kilkenny off at your peril, and fancies Brian Cody's men to spring a surprise in the league final against Tipperary next weekend.
Limerick's continued rise sets up a mouthwatering Munster championship, with John Kiely's side set for a rematch with the Premier County on the first weekend of the new format.
Online Editors
