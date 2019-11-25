On a special episode of The Throw-In podcast, Will Slattery is joined by Joe Davitt and Sean Potts to discuss The Herald's Decades of the Dubs annual.

The Throw In: From 1955 heartbreak to 2019's five in-a-row - Inside the Decades of the Dubs

The book is a collection of The Herald's six-part series on the history of Dublin GAA from the 1950s to Jim Gavin's side completing a historic five in-a-row in 2019.

Joe helped produce the annual while Sean was a contributor and both have a wealth of knowledge of Dublin GAA.

The annual features in-depth interviews with Dublin legends like Mickey Whelan and Jimmy Keaveney, as well as player diaries from the likes of Alan Brogan and Ciaran Whelan.

As well as that, there is an extensive collection of sensational photographs included, some from all the way back in the 1950s.

