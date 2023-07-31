The Throw-In: Dublin reign supreme, David Clifford’s difficult day and will the veterans give it one more year?

Philly McMahon and Dick Clerkin join Will Slattery on the final Throw-In Football show of the season to look back on Dublin’s two point All-Ireland final victory over Kerry with Philly wondering whether Cluxton, McCarthy and Fitzsimons can stay on for another year.

He reckons, football-wise, they can still contribute in a big way and they shouldn’t be hanging up their boots just yet.

Plus, what does this defeat mean for the Kerry team and will we see more Dublin v Kerry finals in the years to come?

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.