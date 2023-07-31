The Throw-In: Dublin reign supreme, David Clifford’s difficult day and will the veterans give it one more year?

James McCarthy lifts the Sam Maguire for Dublin.

Philly McMahon and Dick Clerkin join Will Slattery on the final Throw-In Football show of the season to look back on Dublin’s two point All-Ireland final victory over Kerry with Philly wondering whether Cluxton, McCarthy and Fitzsimons can stay on for another year.

He reckons, football-wise, they can still contribute in a big way and they shouldn’t be hanging up their boots just yet.

Plus, what does this defeat mean for the Kerry team and will we see more Dublin v Kerry finals in the years to come?

