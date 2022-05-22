| 12.1°C Dublin

The thrill has gone from days at Croke Park and it’s not all Dublin’s fault

Meath's Ronan Jones fends off Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny during the Leinster SFC semi-final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Meath's Ronan Jones fends off Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny during the Leinster SFC semi-final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

As a child, in the late 1970s and early 80s, I was lucky enough to get to Croke Park regularly for big games. Sometimes I was lifted over a rattly old turnstile, other times I even had a ticket. Some days I’d be sitting on a knee, others I had my own seat. The big stadium wasn’t always full.

Memory plays tricks on us, and I’m sure not all the games I went to were classics. But here’s the point: I remember the thrill of being there, I remember being on the edge of my seat, straining to see the action. And I remember the drama and excitement of it all. This is not misty-eyed recollection, it’s a real feeling that endures to this day.

