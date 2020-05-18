'The thing I most remember is the noise. From the second we ran out, there was a din. And it was constant'

The Dublin team take part in the parade ahead of the 1963 All-Ireland final against Galway, which Mick Kissane played in.

MUSIC has helped to cheer the long days for Mick Kissane. Working away on the keyboard and strumming his guitar.

Sport has been a constant theme of his life. Togging out for the social football at Naomh Mearnóg and heading out for a round of golf. All very much part of the weekly routine.

Sadly when everything was put on hold, Mick had plenty of time to dip into the scrapbook of his mind.

It’s packed with sporting memories. People still talk to him about the All-Ireland Football final of 1963. Dublin beat Galway. Mick was in the Dublin half-back line alongside Paddy Holden and Des McKane.

Paschal Flynn was in goal, and Lar Foley was the full-back that ensured that Paschal’s front garden remained private property.

"The thing I most remember from that day was the noise of the crowd," reflects Mick. "From the second we ran onto the pitch, there was a din. And it was constant.

"Sometimes in games, there is a lull. The atmosphere drops. But not on that afternoon.

"It’s hard to know what level it was at, but it never seemed to drop below 50 per cent.

"If somebody scored a point, the volume would rise to, say, 85 per cent. But for the whole game, there was a hum coming from the crowd. Just this wall of sound. Coming down from the stands. And from all around the stadium. I never had experienced anything like it then or since.

"And even now when I go to big matches in Croke Park, there’s always a spell in the game when the crowd goes quiet. Maybe it’s due to one team dominating or whatever, but that day against Galway was different."

The electricity that ran through the attendance reflected the game. It was a close one. Galway hit the bar twice. They were to lose by two points – 1-9 to 0-10, Gerry Davey getting the vital goal.

Dublin needed a replay to beat Meath in the first round. And the Dubs felt fortunate to get the replay, which they won by a point.

Dublin then overcame Kildare in the Leinster semi-final before beating Laois in the Leinster final by two points.

The Dubs swept past Down in the All-Ireland semi-final. It was one of Dublin’s best displays of the year.

Des Foley was the Dublin captain in ‘63. The previous year he had made history by becoming the first man to win the Railway Cup in hurling and football on the same day at Croke Park - St Patrick’s Day.

After playing on the Leinster hurling team that beat Munster, Des raced into the dressing-room to change his jersey and togs before returning to the field to help the Leinster footballers defeat Ulster.

Looking back on the ’63 All-Ireland victory over Galway, Des told Brian Carthy in 'Football Captains': "Galway were coming back strong at us. I remember catching a ball under the Hogan Stand with less than two minutes to go and looking for somebody to pass to relieve the pressure.

"Suddenly, running though from about forty yards way, I saw Mickey Whelan. I remember passing the ball to him and saying to myself, ‘Whelan, you have clinched this for us’.”

"John Timmons played alongside Des," tells Mick. "He could read the game so well. He was such an intelligent footballer. He was brilliant at making interceptions. He could see the pass before it happened.

"He made the game look easy. He’d remind you of footballers like Franz Beckenbauer and Alan Hansen. They gave the impression of strolling around the pitch where a fella like Gordon Strachan seemed to be going a 100 miles an hour."

Mick’s father, Michael, played for Bohemians. "I have a picture of him here in the house in Portmarnock. It was from the 1930s. Bohs were an amateur team. They played the leading amateur team in England, Corinthians. Bohs had a famous goalkeeper, Harry Cannon, who was an Irish international.

"My father used to bring us regularly to Dalymount. I remember some big games there. The League of Ireland drawing with the English League stands out.

"Shamrock Rovers used to take them all on in pre-season friendlies. They played some top European sides. They’d draw huge crowds. They tended to play those exhibition games in Dalymount rather than Milltown because of Dalymount’s capacity.

"Dalymount Park staged some fantastic matches. The Busby Babes against Coad’s Colts was a huge sporting occasion. With local lad, Liam Whelan, playing for United. Another one that stands out for me is Ireland beating Russia 3-0 back in 1974 when Don Givens scored a hat-trick.

"And then I’ll never forget Ireland against England in the World Cup qualifier back in 1957. Ireland were winning 1-0. The place was packed. We were seconds away from what would have been a sensational result when John Atyeo equalised. People will always remember the silence that greeted the goal. That sense of disappointment that fell on Dalymount."

The great Philip Greene, who was commentating on the match for radio, reflected that when Atyeo scored "you could hear the silence at Nelson’s Pillar."

Ireland had better luck against England many years later. This time in Croke Park. When they beat the English rugby team. "People shed tears that day. One of the big moments from that match was Shane Horgan’s try. Created by that brilliant cross-field pass from Ronan O’Gara. It was a score that came from Gaelic football.

"And to score a try like that, Gaelic style, made such a momentous day even extra special," relates Mick.

"We’ll all never forget Ray Houghton’s header against England in Stuttgart. And the Munster rugby team with the great Anthony Foley.

"Sport has given us such great days. And in recent years, we have been blessed with the Dublin footballers under Jim Gavin.

"It has been a remarkable era. Those Dublin players showed such spirit and belief. They were never beaten, no matter what the situation. They won games by very close margins. Achieving the five-in-a-row was just unbelievable.

"The great Kerry came so close under Mick O’Dwyer. Only for Séamus Darby’s late goal (in 1982). Nobody will ever forget that goal.

"What this present Dublin team have done is out of this world. Mayo gave them some fabulous matches. And you could see in the body language of the Dublin players how much they respected the Mayo lads after those games.

"Stephen Cluxton’s kicking the free to win the All-Ireland (in 2011) against Kerry was so dramatic. The first one you win, after not having success for a while, is always a bit more special.

"It was the same in 1995. It was such a relief after the long drought. And I was so pleased for Jayo. Dublin hadn’t won it since ’83, the year of Heffo’s Twelve Apostles.

"Dublin and Kerry have given us so many great games. Last year’s drawn All-Ireland final was another superb match. It was end-to-end. And matches like that will always stand out, regardless of the result."

Jimmy Keaveney was always a player that stood out for Mick. "I well remember the All-Ireland final of 1977 against Armagh when Jimmy scored 2-6, beating Frankie Stockwell’s record. Jimmy scored that famous goal from such a tight angle in front of the Hill.

"Down at Naomh Mearnóg, we have the social and recreational football, and I have played with Jimmy’s sons and his grandson.

"I play social football three times a week. It’s great to be still involved and out kicking a ball. I’d love to see more people getting out to play social football.

"For former players, it’s a lovely way of staying fit and of meeting people. My advice to everyone is to play as long as you can. I’m dying to get back to it.

"You’d miss the banter. We have such good fun. Like one of the fellas who joked at the time when the GAA put up the price of the All-Ireland tickets. It was when so many of the counties were giving out about Dublin’s dominance:

"This fella had us all laughing when he quipped: ‘I’m not paying €100 for a ticket to the All-Ireland final to see Dublin South against Dublin North!’"

When Mick was playing for the Dubs, small change would see the turnstiles spin.

But for himself, and the boys of ’63, the memories will always remain priceless.

Online Editors