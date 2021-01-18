'The terror, the fear, was unreal. I lost ten kilos in six days' - Sean Boylan opens up on Covid battle

Legendary Meath football manager Sean Boylan has opened up on his battle with Covid-19 last year, saying that he was 'never as afraid of anything in my life.'

Boylan, who led the Royals to four All-Ireland titles in 23 seasons on the sideline, was diagnosed with the virus last March shortly after getting a flu vaccine.

Speaking to Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio One, Boylan revealed that although he has now made a full recovery, it was a long and scary process.

"I ended up in hospital and was discharged from hospital on March 31st," he said.

"It was totally out of the blue.

"I was never healthier, fit as a fiddle. I lost 10 kilos in six days. The people in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown couldn't have been nicer to me.

"But the terror, the fear - it was uncanny, it was unreal. I was never as afraid of anything in my life [and] I was always very happy.

"But this, it took me weeks [to recover]. Tina, my wife, said to me one day and even the kids were saying that I was still a bit snappy and short.

"I went out walking in the fields. I remember saying to myself, 'If someone came in like that what you be saying to them Sean?' [I'd say] 'Cop on! You got a ferocious fright and you've got post-traumatic stress'.

"I took something for that and three hours later I started back and made a great recovery."

Meath have dipped considerably since Boylan's time in charge, with Andy McEntree's men suffering a heavy defeat to Dublin in last year's Leinster final. However, although Meath haven't won a provincial crown since 2010, Boylan is confident that things can turn around in the county.

"There are green shoots," he said.

"I would have seen it over the last 3 or 4 years at underage level. We've been very good, but it's a question of getting enough at the one time.

"Andy McEntee, and the lads, what they're putting into it. The amount of time and energy.

"But we had a chance at the start of the Leinster final. Cillian O'Sullivan was going through, and the players in front of him nearly froze. They never created the space, and we never got that goal that might have just set us off.

"It's amazing how something as simple as that can change everything and it was an uphill battle from there.

"We know from playing them in the league earlier, for the best part of the match we played to the level that they were at.

"People might say that they were missing players, but Dublin are never missing players. They have that number of players that can just fit in - it's quite remarkable.

"It just shows that it can happen. Does it mean that the players involved for the last few years are bad players? No, they just weren't good enough on the day.

"But it doesn't mean that they can't improve."

