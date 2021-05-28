‘The surgeon said it looked like a scan of someone 60 to 70 years old. I was only 28 back then’

Ceramic on ceramic, ceramic on plastic? Durability versus longevity? Decisions a 34-year-old should never expect to have to make.

But that’s what faced All-Ireland-winning Tyrone defender PJ Quinn one morning a few weeks back in Belfast’s Ulster Independent Clinic while readying himself for a hip replacement he was undergoing later that day.

Quinn’s story is another cautionary tale about the need for temperance in balancing working and sporting lives and measuring the loads between the two correctly.

For almost seven years he committed everything to playing with Tyrone, winning an All-Ireland, the county’s third, in 2008 and presenting himself as one of Mickey Harte’s preferred ‘man-markers’ in defence as time went on.

Two Ulster titles followed in 2008 and 2009 and as the 2003-2005-2008 teams fragmented he became a more central figure.

But by 2012 he was experiencing discomfort in one hip and by the winter of 2014-2015, the degeneration was so swift he was listening to a diagnosis that effectively had him handing in his badge for good. Jarring words, all too common in consultants’ rooms these days for people of his age and playing profile.

His last game had been against Armagh in a qualifier that year with 10 minutes in the company of Jamie Clarke just as telling as the images the MRI had presented some months later.

“They were both basically gassed at that stage. There was no real option but to retire,” he recalls. “They were that far gone. The surgeon that I met (Mr Jonathan Bunn), told me it looked like a scan of someone 60 to 70 years old. I was only 28 back then.

“My wife was with me in the same consultation when I asked him to break it down for me in working man’s terms. ‘If I decided to play on in sport what could happen here?’ I asked.

“‘With your hip condition and the shape that they are in and how far they are gone, I would strongly think your hips could break in around you in the next 12 months if you continue to try and play at the level you are playing at.’ Because there was such bone-on-bone activity.”

So that morning he weighed it up. The lifespan of plastic, if that’s what his choice was to be, would be shorter but offer him greater scope for activity. Ceramic is more prone to potential breakage, but would last longer.

In the end, Quinn chose plastic, figuring that with young daughters, he’d rather lead a slightly more robust lifestyle while he can.

Weeks before he had been down on the 3G pitch in his home club Moortown with Caci Lee (6) and Kyla (4) when the weight of his predicament really came home to him.

“It was great but I had to walk around and do things at my own ease and let them tear away. It hit me a bit hard that evening,” he recalls.

“I just don’t want to be one of these fellas who can’t take part in anything (with their children). I still want to be fit for them and run around and play with them for a few years.

“I accept there are fathers and mothers out there with disabilities that they can’t do anything like that. I’m not saying anything about that. But if I can fix my issue and have a good life, so be it.”

On the day we speak, the pain is still prevalent but Quinn (below) acknowledges it’s been “the best day” he’s had.

Instinctively, though, he knew he’d be reaching for painkillers later in the day, conscious in the knowledge that he’d be going through it all again sometime later this year when his left hip will undergo the same procedure.

The shock for him was how quickly his condition had worsened.

“Back in 2012, when I first got scanned, I had a labral tear on one side. The biggest problem for me was finding out years later how both hips had deteriorated so badly with arthritis that I needed the joint replaced on both sides. That was a tough part to try and understand.”

The advice then was to aim for five to 10 more years but as the latter half of the decade wore on, the discomfort grew.

He’s a tiler by trade, requiring heavy lifting and long hours spent on his knees, work that became a “pure hindrance”, he recalls.

“Tiling is a tough trade, you are on your knees and you are pivoting up and down and lifting 20 kilos every five minutes, all day, every day. It was definitely causing a lot of discomfort at that stage, just to do my day job. The bills still had to be paid and the roof had to be kept over the heads. When I stepped away from the (team) bubble, I still had to keep working, I had no other option.

“There were days I couldn’t tie my work boots until 10 in the morning, until I got loosened up. I was in and out of sleep at night with pain, having to put a pillow between the legs so the legs couldn’t close in fully and jag your hip joint.”

He’s loath to place all the blame on his GAA commitments but the balance between his hobby and work was just a mix that had a shorter span than he allowed it, he accepts now.

His trade doesn’t lend itself to hopping into a car, driving an hour and sticking a barbell with 80 to 100kgs pinned on it to squat.

“When we were doing our strength and conditioning work I would have been used as one of the men who were showing the exercises, what muscles each exercise was working, because I was so defined.

“When the hard ground came around and the training intensity went up, that’s when I seemed to break down. I had to make decisions back then, a lot of the gym work I stopped doing because in my job you’re lifting 20 kilos every five minutes, going upstairs in houses.

“Technically you’re doing all the (same) stuff during the day and then, to do it at night-time again? Like, if you were driving a car and didn’t maintain it well, it would finally break down.

“I didn’t think of it, you think you are young and fit and strong and you push on but when you look back at it, it’s foolish.”

With the discomfort growing, the move from tiler to tile supplier was accelerated and a new business was opened in Moortown but the pain was unrelenting to the point when he could stand it no more, booking a private appointment with the same surgeon again, rather than wait until later in the year for a public consultation. With Covid, surgery could have been three years further down the line. Time was passing by.

“I didn’t want my young girls growing up knowing I had to sit in a seat watching them do everything. So I bit the bullet to get it all sorted this year.

“I paid privately for more up-to-date MRI scans and when they came back and he (Mr Bunn) said, ‘You’re at the stage now where I have to offer you a hip replacement.’ It was too far gone, I wasn’t sleeping right at night, had tried the pain relief, tried all avenues.

“‘As much as us surgeons want to prolong your hips as long as possible there is an operation there to give you a pain-free life. I have to offer it to you,’ he said.

“I said I was thinking another two or three years and he said, ‘You’re at the stage now when you need them now so why put yourself through the pain of another two or three years of this?’

“So that stage I made the decision to go on the list to try and get it sorted. The NHS list was a three-year waiting list because of Covid, that wasn’t an option.”

To expedite it, he’d have to fund it but having bought his first house last year and opened a tile shop, the cost of two hip replacements and all the accompanying consultations and scans wasn’t factored into the budget.

“It’s OK making these decisions at the time but when you realise what you have done you also realise this has to be paid for,” he points out.

A conversation with former team-mate Seán Cavanagh, among others, pointed him in the direction of the GAA/GPA’s fund for surgical interventions which was set up as part of the 2016 framework agreement between the two bodies.

“I always knew there was something in place with the GPA but never followed it up. I sent the information off and they were great to deal with it. They requested all the medical records that I had from my playing days, I had certain types of criteria to meet and thankfully I met them.”

His predicament has, naturally, presented him with opportunities to reflect on his decision to mix an inter-county career, and all its time commitments and exertions, with a career as a tradesman.

“I can only speak for myself on that. There are others out there who can cope with it better, I don’t think it suits a tradesman at all, just with the demands.

“I always prioritised my work, first and foremost. There were nights when I had to miss training because I had to get jobs ready for clients, but I even see some of the madness that’s happening now, boys actually giving up their job to concentrate on their football.”

And it has left him with questions that he routinely finds himself asking now.

“It’s only in later years when you sit back and look at the whole thing and what you were putting your body through for the one cause or whatever, you have to question the whole thing, why I am sitting here in a living-room chair at 34 years of age, was it worth it all?

“The friends and the business opportunities it has given me? Absolutely. It has been great.

“The memories it has given have been fantastic but, as for the medals, they don’t outweigh any of that.”