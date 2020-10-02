Close

The story of Diarmuid Connolly: The maverick genius leaves an indelible mark on Dublin's long football history

Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

ERIC Lowndes has a memento of the time tens of thousands of people mistook him for Diarmuid Connolly.

It was August 2017, in the second half of the All-Ireland semi-final. Dublin were lording it over Tyrone.

Connolly, a twitchy presence on the bench, was available for the first time since his 12-week ban elapsed for an altercation with linesman Ciarán Brannigan in the Leinster quarter-final against Carlow in Portlaoise.

