The ‘spread’ obsession, the legend bias and the default goalie – the six flaws in picking Football All-Stars

The 2019 All-Star football team pose with their awards. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

The 2019 All-Star football team pose with their awards. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Conan Doherty

If anyone has ever been reduced to watching a Premier League match on an international stream, they’ll know by now that Jim Beglin must be one of the wealthiest men in world football.

The Waterford native, former Liverpool left back and omnipresent co-commentator doesn’t ever seem to have a matchday off, but while that overexposure is red rag to any normal, completely emotional sports fan, Beglin has five perfect words on his Twitter bio to forewarn any would-be social media abuser.

