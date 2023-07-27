‘The skill level in goalkeeping has gone through the roof compared to my time’ – Kerry selector Diarmuid Murphy

Kerry selector Diarmuid Murphy: 'It will be another chapter in the rivalry on Sunday, but it’s going to be a tough one for us.' Photo: Sportsfile

Safe to say, Diarmuid Murphy was no mug when it came to net-minding. A late bloomer at inter-county level, he grabbed his starting chance under Jack O’Connor in 2004 and went on to win four All-Ireland medals and three All-Stars over the next six seasons.

But a man who has now spent more years as a Kerry selector (eight and counting) than as a first-choice player reckons that his generation don’t stand comparison with the goalkeepers of today.

Exhibit No 1: Shane Ryan won an All-Star in 2022 but has elevated his game to an even higher level in ’23.

Exhibit No 2: Stephen Cluxton, who actually made his SFC debut three years before Murphy, has returned after a two-year sabbatical and not conceded a goal in seven appearances, bringing his cumulative streak of SFC clean sheets to a staggering 13.

Both players will have pivotal roles in Sunday’s All-Ireland final; two elite performers at the top of their game. Here’s a further measure of how standards have soared. David O’Hanlon was one of Dublin’s star performers throughout this year’s league . . . but the return of Cluxton (from exile) and Evan Comerford (from injury) means he won’t make the match-day 26 against Kerry.

“The standards have never been higher,” says Murphy. “You’ve really good footballers now playing inside in the goal as well – whereas maybe back in my time, I certainly wouldn’t have been as good a footballer as Shane Ryan or these lads anyway in terms of skills, in kicking, contributing to play.

“You look at the likes of Odhran Lynch, Niall Morgan, Rory Beggan over the last few years. They’re top, top players – but they’re really, really good footballers,” he stresses. “Even some of the kick-outs. I know the shorter kick-out might bring its own set of challenges, but look at these lads kicking balls 70-75 yards, as accurate as they are. The skill level in goalkeeping has gone through the roof compared to my time.”

Murphy was 34 but still the benchmark – a 2009 All-Ireland winner and All-Star – when he retired, a decision at least partially influenced by a nagging back issue. He has since served as selector to O’Connor for two years (2011-’12) and Éamonn Fitzmaurice for the next four (2013-’16) before answering O’Connor’s call once more last season.

Brendan Kealy is goalkeeping coach whereas Murphy’s role is more all-encompassing, yet most of the questions he faced at Kerry’s All-Ireland media day centred on his old on-field position. No surprise, perhaps, given the elevated importance of the role.

Reflecting on the need for ’keepers to hold their nerve under a full-court press, not always going long but picking out a defender under pressure as Ryan managed late on against Dublin a year ago, the Dingle man says: “It’s higher risk, but it’s higher skill level as well.

“Unless you’re a really, really good kicker now, you’re not going to succeed at the top level, at inter-county level. But the level that these lads are showing, week in, week out, is phenomenal.

“And even looking at Stephen Cluxton this year when he came back in there for Dublin, it was like he was never away. His kick-outs have been excellent, and general play as well has been really good.

“The mental side of goalkeeping is huge anyway,” he expands. “It’s a highly pressurised situation because, I know myself, you can make four or five brilliant saves . . . the ‘scuttery’ one that goes in under your legs is the one they’ll be asking you about at the end of the year!”

As a player, Murphy savoured some great days against Dublin; but far fewer so as a mentor until Kerry’s semi-final breakthrough 12 months ago.

“It wasn’t much of a rivalry up until last year because Dublin won all the games,” he demurs. “We were lucky enough to get through it last year, and it was great to kick on and win the All-Ireland afterwards. But Dublin have certainly had the upper hand since we played in the quarter final in ’09 . . . it’s been fairly one-way traffic really.

“Dublin still have a fantastic team. I was actually just looking at the teams the other day of the 2019 All-Ireland final – most of them are there and most of our fellas as well, as it turns out.

“Kerry had to dig it out really in the last few minutes (last year) because the momentum was going against Kerry towards the end of it, Dublin had made a great comeback and I think it was level.

“Look, each of these games take on a life of their own,” he stresses. “It will be another chapter in the rivalry on Sunday, but it’s going to be a tough one for us.”