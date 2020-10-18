| 3.1°C Dublin

The show must go on . . . county players are heroes of winter

Colm O'Rourke

Dublin's Stephen Cluxton during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 6 match between Dublin and Meath at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Life seemed half normal again. A game to watch. Thanks to the players and the GAA. Will anyone dare take it away this time?

Yes, there were issues with celebrations after club finals. That's what people do when they win championships. It is part of their being. Does anyone seriously think there will be dancing in the streets if Dublin win Leinster or Kerry win Munster? The inter-county scene is completely different from the club scene.

We are heading for another bout of restrictions. The national mood will be bleak without games. People have to have something to look forward to, and there is very little risk to players in having games without spectators.