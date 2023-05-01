The return of Stephen Cluxton can’t mask poverty of Dublin display

Leinster SFC semi-final: Dublin 0-14 Kildare 0-12

30 April 2023; Paddy McDermott of Kildare in action against James McCarthy of Dublin during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi Final match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin.

Just like the girl with the curl, when Dublin are good they are very good indeed. And when they are bad? Well, let’s just say they did a good impression yesterday of being horrid.

Not quite for the entirety: Dessie Farrell’s men found enough moments of second-half inspiration, amid the perspiration, to eke out a two-point victory over a battling Kildare and advance to a novel Leinster final date with Louth on Sunday week.

But if they keep playing this, their supposed procession not just through Leinster but the new All-Ireland group stages won’t be the walk in the park that many had expected.

Yesterday should have been all about Stephen Cluxton, making his first appearance since the 2020 All-Ireland final. And that remains a huge story, even when you factor in some of the rival subplots that played out in front of a 30,499 Croke Park crowd. Chief among the latter were Kildare’s battling riposte to the horrors of last year’s Leinster final and a troubled spring.

For added spice, you can add the post-match grumbles of Glenn Ryan against linesmen, sideline officials and officialdom in general after throw-in time was put back half-an-hour in response to the Louth/Offaly semi-final going to extra-time.

But still, when it was all over, it was impossible to ignore the elephant in the room. When had Dublin last played so poorly in their own provincial fiefdom?

Not since the 2013 Leinster final against Meath had they trailed at half-time, by two points then and again here. For a while, it turned even worse and when Ben McCormack and Paddy Woodgate (from a ‘45’) added points within six minutes of the restart, Kildare led by four.

​You still expected Dublin to find a way, if only through muscle memory. Just a week earlier, they had eviscerated Laois by 27 points. But what Kildare showed, through their tenacity and defensive organisation, is that if you can shunt Dublin forwards away from the scoring ‘D’, they are human.

Still, it was hard to remember a championship game where their lack of penetration was so palpable; where they turned over possession so often; where their shot selection and execution were so askew (11 wides, four dropped short); even where mainstays such as Brian Fenton and James McCarthy were so off-kilter (albeit both improved in the second half).

Dublin’s misfiring day was perhaps encapsulated in one final cameo. Kildare, chasing a smash-and-grab goal, had lost possession and suddenly ’keeper Mark Donnellan was stranded far away from an unguarded goal. Dean Rock took aim from 55 metres – and pulled his shot wide.

“That was definitely one of the components of the game that we wouldn’t be happy with – just some shot selection, some poor execution and definitely something for the practice ground,” Farrell conceded.

Still, his overall analysis was more glass half-full than half-empty. “We were definitely flat at times, just off-colour with certain dimensions of our game. But very happy with grittiness and determination and spirit that we showed at the end, to be able to dig it out,” he concluded. Farrell pronounced himself happy with Cluxton’s return. “I thought he played well,” he said. “David O’Hanlon had a very good league campaign, we were very happy with him and in the championship opener against Laois as well, but we felt it was time to try Stephen and give him some exposure in game time.”

Presumably he would have preferred if his ’keeper wasn’t left so exposed, just three minutes in, as Jack Robinson made a beeline for goal … but his 41-year-old reflexes impressively stood up to the challenge.

Still, that early portent of Dublin not being quite ‘at it’ became the story of the half. Paul Mannion, with three eye-catching points, was their sole exception to the misfiring rule.

Mannion departed with cramp after 58 minutes, but some of Farrell’s bench made a discernible impact. Jack McCaffrey crowned a typically lively contribution with a 60th minute point to restore parity. Then fellow sub Cormac Costello tapped over a free he had won himself; it had taken almost 64 minutes for Dublin to nose in front. Amid a series of scattergun misses at either end, Lorcan O’Dell capped his cameo with their last point in injury-time.

Kildare had reason to rue their own erratic shooting down the home straight. Fatigue probably played its part: McCormack, hitherto so impressive, undercooked three point attempts before departing.

From the moment they went four clear, they only managed two more points in over half-an-hour.

On a day when Mick O’Grady’s defiant shadowing of Con O’Callaghan typified their defensive resolve, their lack of shooting finesse ultimately proved their undoing.

​SCORERS – Dublin: P Mannion 0-3; C O’Callaghan 0-2 (1f); C Kilkenny, R McGarry, S Bugler, C Basquel, L Gannon, C Murphy, J McCaffrey, C Costello (f), L O’Dell 0-1 each. Kildare: P Woodgate 0-4 (2f, 1 ‘45’); J Robinson 0-3f; D Kirwan, B McCormack 0-2 each, N Flynn 0-1.

DUBLIN – S Cluxton 7; D Newcombe 6, D Byrne 6, L Gannon 6; J Small 7, C Murphy 6, T Lahiff 5; B Fenton 6, J McCarthy 6; R McGarry 5, S Bugler 6, C Kilkenny 6; P Mannion 8, C O’Callaghan 6, C Basquel 6. Subs: J McCaffrey 7 for Lahiff (ht), C Costello 6 for McGarry (ht), L O’Dell 7 for Basquel (50), P Small 6 for Mannion (58), D Rock 5 for Bugler (65).

KILDARE – M Donnellan 7; E Doyle 7, M O’Grady 8, P McDermott 6; D Hyland 6, K Flynn 7, S Ryan 6; K O’Callaghan 7, A Masterson 6; A Beirne 5, B McCormack 7, J Sargent 6; P Woodgate 7, D Kirwan 7, J Robinson 6. Subs: P Cribbin 5 for Beirne (46), N Flynn 7 for Robinson (49), D Flynn 6 for Kirwan (56), K Feely 6 for Masterson (63), J Hyland for McCormack (69).

REF – F Kelly (Longford)