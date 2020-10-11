The return of Jim McGuinness? Ex-Donegal manager makes appearance at Galway training session

SPECULATION is growing that Jim McGuinness will play a casual role with the Galway footballers over the coming months after Pádraic Joyce enlisted the former Donegal manager's services for a training session today.

Footage emerged on social media of McGuinness putting the Galway squad through their paces in Tuam Stadium today which had tongues wagging about a sensational return to the inter-county fold for the much-vaunted Glenties clubman.

McGuinness famously guided Donegal to All-Ireland success in 2012 and while he is unlikely to be a regular fixture within the set-up, Joyce may again turn to his old college friend – they combined to lift Sigerson Cup honours with IT Tralee in 1998 – for assistance during their winter championship campaign.

McGuinness hasn't been involved in management or coaching since being relieved of his duties as head coach of US soccer side Charlotte Independence in June of last year, just six months into his three-year contract.

Jim McGuinness taking Galway training. What a brilliant addition if he’s involved- would be great to see him back pic.twitter.com/j5JLVTH3gS — Thomas Niblock (@thomasniblock) October 11, 2020

The 47-year-old, who is the only manager to hold a championship win over former Dublin supremo Jim Gavin, hasn't been officially involved in inter-county management since ending his Donegal reign following the 2014 All-Ireland final defeat to Kerry.

Joyce is sure to be questioned on McGuinness' role when he gives a media briefing tomorrow morning at Galway's Centre Of Excellence in Loughgeorge ahead of their Allianz FL Division 1 tie with Mayo this Sunday in Tuam.



The Tribesmen will look to claim the Division 1 crown by beating Mayo, which could also relegate James Horan's side from the top tier, before hosting All-Ireland champions Dublin the following week ahead of their Ulster SFC semi-final with Sligo on November 7.

Online Editors