‘The report is clear that it is unsafe to play’

Logan insists Tyrone didn’t want to hold anyone to ransom but joint boss believes more time to prepare for the semi-final was essential to deal with more than 20 positive tests in camp

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan during the Allianz FL clash against Donegal at Healy Park in Omagh last May. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Tyrone joint-managers Feargal Logan, left, and Brian Dooher Expand
Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan during the Allianz FL clash against Donegal at Healy Park in Omagh last May. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tyrone joint-managers Feargal Logan, left, and Brian Dooher

Declan Bogue

IT was confirmed on Sunday evening that Tyrone would be granted a one week extension, along with the previously granted extension, to face Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final.

On Saturday morning, the Red Hands released a statement saying they would not be able to keep the date, such was the high level of Covid incidence within the panel.

The extension was granted for Saturday, August 28, and the winners will now play Mayo – conquerors of Dublin on Saturday night, in the All-Ireland final on September 11.

