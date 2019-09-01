Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 1 September 2019

'The referee has clearly been influenced by the propaganda coming from Kerry' - Sunday Game panel divided on Cooper red card

Jonny Cooper of Dublin, second from left, is shown the red card by referee David Gough
Dublin's Jonny Cooper was sent off for two yellow cards towards the end of the first half of the All-Ireland final against Kerry.

Cooper received two yellow cards for fouls on David Clifford, with the second one causing heated debate on the Sunday Game panel.

While Pat Spillane strongly argued that both challenges warranted a yellow card, Joe Brolly argued that referee David Gough "has clearly been influenced by the propaganda coming from Kerry".

Brolly is referring to comments made by former Kerry players who argued Gough should not be the man in charge of the final because he works in Dublin.

"What Clifford did for that second booking..Clifford used his body to shield the ball and what happened was, Jonny Cooper grabbed him by the arms and pulled him down," said Spillane.

"It's a yellow card, two yellows equals red, he had to go off."

Spillane's comments were met with sighs from both Brolly and Ciaran Whelan.

