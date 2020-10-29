| 14.1°C Dublin

The reasons why I believe Kerry can wrest back Sam Maguire from Dublin

Ciarán Whelan

Kerry have no fear of Dublin and the loss of key players has weakened Dessie Farrell's squad

Dublin and Kerry are the two favourites as the All-Ireland football championship gets under way this weekend. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Who would have thought 2020 would turn out like this? A championship preview in October with an All-Ireland final on a weekend before Christmas in late December. 

A weekend that most people who are fond of a tipple cannot remember most years, but this year might be different!

I couldn’t help myself thinking this week about how Covid-19 would have impacted on the inter-county game back 15 or 20 years ago.

