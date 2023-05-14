‘The performance spoke for itself’ – Derry interim manager Ciaran Meenagh

Derry's interim manager Ciaran Meenagh has said the manner of his team's performance in the Ulster football final spoke for itself as to whether they felt any adverse impact from their manager Rory Gallagher 'stepping aside' on Friday.

Gallagher said in a statement that he had taken the decision "to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil" after allegations of domestic abuse were made against him by his former wife.- Gallagher had said in an earlier statement that the allegations had been investigated and dealt with.

His absence from the sideline on Clones defused any tension there may have been or potential sideshow that could have developed over his presence there.

Meenagh took management responsibilities but was not wearing a 'bainisteoir' top as Derry put their Ulster title on the line after a build up during the week like no other to a game of this magnitude.

It is not clear if Gallagher will be on the sideline again this season for Derry but his replacement said the players were a "mature group" who could deal with added pressure that came their way.

"I think the manner of the performance speaks for itself," he said. "I have a motto in life, no fuss, take it as it comes, you take things in your stride and get on with it. That’s the way that I treated today, the players are the same. They are a mature group, there are very little egos in there or egos in our management team. They don’t exist I would like to think, so I think the performance spoke for itself.

"The bottom line and my message to them at half time in extra time was to go for broke and 'let's play to win' and we did that.

"Going in after full time and ahead of extra time we were not in a great place, Armagh had all the momentum and we had it all to prove, they had won the toss, we were playing against the breeze. These Derry players have won two Ulster titles in a row now, I don’t think their character can ever be questioned.

Meenagh praised the contribution of' man of the match' Shane McGuigan especially.

"I thought he was incredible, as an attacking threat when the chips were down, but not only his attacking threat, his performance on kick-outs as an option for us on long kickouts when the chips were down.

Also, the block that he made defensively late in the game, he’s just a brilliant player and an unbelievable character. Serious backbone and he showed his worth today."

McGuigan's captain Conor Glass also hailed his influence. "He’s the best forward in the country at the minute. Between him and Clifford and Con O’Callaghan. They’re just freaks of nature. Shane is just full of confidence. He said at half-time, get the ball to me and we did and he came up with the big plays.

"That just shows the mental toughness he has and the resilience he has. And just the leadership to say, ‘I’m going to grab the game by the balls, I’m going to win it for us.’ That’s just Shane. He does that every night."

For Armagh it will feel like a lost opportunity but their manager Kieran McGeeney still feels they got a lot out of it.

"The football spoke for itself," said. "It was a fantastic game of football by both teams. It’s probably one of the few provincial games left that showed something. I think we’re one of the top teams out there that just makes small mistakes. In fairness to the boys, they didn’t. You’re playing against a great team, they’re going to get great scores, the likes of McGuigan, Cassidy, Rogers. They were probably a wee bit fortunate with the goal, these things happen. We pulled ourselves well back into it. Although it’s a brilliant game for the neutrals, it’s a shitty one for us."

He laid no blame for the loss of another penalty shoot out, accepting they were great saves from good shots.

"Penalties are a funny thing, it's not like a skillset, it's a pressure thing being able to deal with that," he said. "They were great saves, not bad penalties.

I thought the fellas gave everything. They died with their boots on. We didn’t play to our potential but then Derry might feel the same. We have something in us. We just need a wee spark to get it going.

"We should have got a couple more scores. It was just getting that extra point or two in ordinary time to draw us level. Again though we had some super scores under pressure for both teams. You have to sit back and admire footballers like that.

“You look back at your own football and you see that and you think, holy f..., I’m glad I’m not out there!”