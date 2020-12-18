| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'The one memory I have is walking by Jack. He said 'I have your back'. That was the thing that stood out for me'

The Jonny Cooper interview

Jonny Cooper was sent off in the drawn All-Ireland final against Kerry in 2019. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Jonny Cooper was sent off in the drawn All-Ireland final against Kerry in 2019. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Jonny Cooper was sent off in the drawn All-Ireland final against Kerry in 2019. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Jonny Cooper was sent off in the drawn All-Ireland final against Kerry in 2019. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

HE hasn’t gone there.

And when you try and lead him towards the dark recess of ‘what if?’, Jonny Cooper hardens and comes over all stoic and analytical.

Why waste time worrying about something that didn’t happen?

Related Content

Privacy