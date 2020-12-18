'The one memory I have is walking by Jack. He said 'I have your back'. That was the thing that stood out for me'

HE hasn’t gone there.

And when you try and lead him towards the dark recess of ‘what if?’, Jonny Cooper hardens and comes over all stoic and analytical.

Why waste time worrying about something that didn’t happen?

But in a parallel universe somewhere, Dublin’s manic 14-man press in the last stages of last year’s drawn All-Ireland final with Kerry didn’t have the desired effect.

In that world, Kerry capitalised on their numeric advantage and lifted Sam Maguire. A restoration of the natural order.

In that hypothetical scenario, four is again proven to be the limit on human greatness in a GAA context, Dublin going the way of Kilkenny and Kerry and crashing at the last in their quest for immortality.

And even if his mind isn’t inclined to stray into that alternative reality, Jonny Cooper knows that there, he is the player who was sent off in the first half of an All-Ireland final on the day Dublin blew the five-in-a-row.

There but for the grace of God . . .

“During the game itself, you were definitely having thoughts, like ‘it’s coming down the tracks here. I’m the reason it mightn’t work out,” Cooper acknowledges now.

“After that then, I just parked it. Because it finished in a draw and you had something to start working towards straight away.

“But yeah, you do have a couple of small moments at the time . . .”

By his own rough measure, there are about 60 metres between the spot on the Croke Park pitch where Cooper was shown a red card by David Gough and the Dublin bench.

He felt every step.

“And you’re walking towards the manager and team-mates,” he recalls.

“You’re walking towards the team-mates that have entrusted you to do whatever you have to do for the team. So that’s not great.

“The one memory I have is walking near or by Jack at the time. He said ‘I have your back’. That was the thing that actually stood out for me at the time.

“But ultimately, no, it wasn’t a great experience.”

A natural optimist, McCaffrey’s assurance lifted Cooper’s mood “by about 10 or 15 per cent,” he calculates. And it proved prophetic.

The now absent Clontarf flyer submitted a strong contender for the outstanding individual performance in an All-Ireland final over the previous 20 years.

It helped too that half-time was soon upon them, that Dublin had the chance to rewire and that Cooper, despite his being a non-participant in the second half, could at least enlighten the conversation in the dressing-room as to how Kerry were creating one-on-one scenarios between David Clifford and his man.

“The options were: freeze and wallow or try and be as normal as possible,” he says.

“I tried to do the latter. Tried to be active and tried to maintain order to a situation that, to be fair to the lads, it was probably chaos in my head, but in their heads they probably don’t even think that way.”

The rest is historic.

Cooper’s relief at the final whistle in the replay was clear to see, sharing a teary embrace with Declan Darcy after it was all done.

Dublin had their five-in-a-row.

Cooper, their vice-captain, had his sixth All-Ireland medal too, a far, far cry from the time Pat Gilroy handed him the No 33 jersey for the 2012 Leinster final, a token gesture to a non-playing member of the panel.

It’s an almost inconceivable distance to travel in seven years, although he says he never lost faith.

“I probably would have thought it would take an awful lot of work. A lot of sacrifice. A trade-off in all parts of your life,” he says now when asked whether he could have foreseen the rest of his inter-county career after such an inauspicious start.

“If somebody was to tell back than what it would be like now . . . yeah, I think I would have believed it.

“Not necessarily that I would be winning All-Irelands,” Cooper points out. “But that I’d be there or thereabouts with Dublin.

“Yeah, it’s a fair question. But I think I would have believed it – just that it would come with some extreme sacrifice, which it has.”

For Cooper, sacrifice was the easy bit.

A self-confessed student in the minute technical aspects of his craft, he is the player the rest of the Dublin dressing room admire most for his dedication.

An illustration of Cooper’s devotion forms one of the many interesting passages of Bernard Brogan’s recent autobiography, The Hill.

A couple of months after he underwent surgery to repair a partial tear on a cruciate ligament in early 2018, Brogan rejoined a few of his Dublin colleagues for a gym session in DCU’s main sports campus off the Ballymun Road.

On that evening, Cooper is doing pull-ups with 40kgs of weight swinging between his legs, chained to a belt around his waist.

“More than anyone on the panel, Jonny is the ultimate Process Ninja,” Brogan writes. “His personal motto is ‘Be Unrivalled’ – in his prep and in his effort.”

For Brogan, no one in football can match his mindset and his application.

On this particular night, Cooper is pushing himself to the extreme. Dublin have won the last three All-Ireland titles but Cooper’s “eyes are popping out of his head, the veins in his neck bulging, his teeth gritted, as he again manages to pull his chin over that bar.”

Cooper recognises himself in the passage.

Some of those traits, he admits, are inherent. Others simply had to be acquired.

“My journey initially was, I wasn’t getting picked,” he explains. “So the only way I could break it down was to look at all the compartments and different sections of what makes you a better player and try and improve at them.

“That has probably forced me in some respects to make sure all the small things are taken care of. So in terms of process, it has probably followed me right through.

“It looks different and it feels different now. But it’s essentially just about looking after the small things.

“I was probably always interested in that sort of detail. But I never had the wherewithal or the know-how to know exactly what I was doing.

“Whereas now, I’ve the experience to be able to mix and match and pick off the shelf exactly what you need.

“But it’s not for everyone,” he acknowledges. “Definitely not for everyone.”

Last month, Cooper turned 31. He knows he’s closer to the sunset of his career than the dawn.

The break this year granted some respite from a foot injury – plantar fasciitis – that almost ruined his 2019.

“I just cut all the ties all together,” he recalls of the first lockdown.

“Some of the lads probably stayed really active. Some didn’t – and I was one of them. I think that freshness and break for me was probably what the doctor ordered.”

And these All-Ireland final days; career-defining matches, he admits, mesh into one in his memory.

He recalls moments and feelings, not necessarily dates and details.

So for now, a myopic focus on the present and near future prevents him devoting any part of his time to considering the recent past.

Even after the five-in-a-row last year, Cooper wasn’t particularly inclined to pause and take stock of it all.

“I haven’t personally gone there too often,” he stresses.

“People do point it out to you – ‘you must be extremely proud’ – your parents, your coaches.

“And yeah, that’s all true. But you’re just sort of on autopilot. It’s an addiction in some ways.”

“It’s more: ‘how can I get more of what I’ve had?’ As opposed to looking for credit or praise for what you’ve already done.

“To be honest,” Cooper adds, “I don’t even know if, when I do retire, will I think about it in that way?

“I’ll probably just move on to the next thing in life . . . ”



