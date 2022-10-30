The Nire’s Conor Gleeson stars in Waterford football decider despite dislocating his shoulder

Conor Gleeson gave a man-of-the-match display as The Nire won back-to-back Conway Cups at Walsh Park.

Despite playing some of the game with a dislocated shoulder, the Waterford hurler shot four points, including a marvellous 40-metre effort in the second half.

Aaron Ryan struck three from play, including the clincher two minutes into injury time, while midfield duo Seán Walsh and Tholom Guiry dominated the skies.

Rathgormack played with a strong wind in the first half and raced three points up. Jason Curry converted a free before Conor Murray and Stephen Curry split the posts.

Gleeson got The Nire on the scoreboard in the eighth minute before Dermot Ryan popped over two frees.

By the break, it was 0-5 each after Rathgormack’s Glen Power had fired over.

Five minutes into the second half, Gleeson swung over a wonder point from 40 metres and then tagged on a free.

Rathgormack’s Conor Murray point entering the last quarter left his side just a point in arrears. With ten minutes left, Aaron Ryan made it 0-9 to 0-7. A Jason Gleeson free left a point in it two minutes into injury time before Aaron Ryan sealed victory.

Scorers – The Nire: C Gleeson 0-4 (1f); A Ryan 0-3; D Ryan 0-2 (2f); J Barron 0-1. Rathgormack: C Murray, J Curry (1f) 0-2 each; G Power, B Power, S Curry, J Gleeson (f) 0-1 each.

The Nire – S Ryan; S Boyce, T Barron, J Mulcahy; D Ryan, J McGrath, F Hallinan; S Walsh, T Guiry; J Barron, D Guiry, A Ryan; C Walsh, C Gleeson, K Cuddy. Subs: C Guiry for C Walsh (48), M Moore for Gleeson (59).

Rathgormack – P Hunt; C Crowch, C Walsh, L Connolly; G Power, M Power, W Hahessy; D Hennebry, M Curry; J Power, C Murray, B Power; J Curry, S Curry, R Elliffe. Subs: J Gleeson for Elliffe (42), R Flynn for G Power (49).

Ref – T Tobin (Brickney Rangers).