‘The night I was ratified my mother was taken to the funeral home . . . she got a few calls when the heat was on’

With the city still to come to life yesterday morning, Jack O’Connor took himself out for a walk along the Liffey. On the night after a big game, there’s no rest to be found for the Kerry manager. So he strolled out of the Gibson Hotel and along the quays to be with his thoughts.

“I don’t sleep the night of matches,” he says, as he settles in for the traditional ‘morning after’ media duties in the hotel lobby.

“I sleep all right the night before matches but the night of a match you are wired up, that’s the way it is. We’ll hit the wall sometime this evening or tonight, but the old adrenaline will keep you going.”

There was plenty to let wash around his head, not least his own remarkable journey that has seen him join Kerry’s managerial elite.

He has travelled some journey from when his late mother warned him off taking the Kerry job. And now, here he was, a four-time All-Ireland-winning manager in his third stint.

And he admits that when the game was in the melting pot, his thoughts turned to her.

“Look, I was very close to my mother, the youngest of nine children, and she’d have been very sensitive to any of us getting criticism but me in particular I suppose because I was the baby.

“She knew I was in line for the job but she knew also what Kerry is like and what it is like when you don’t win. So I think she maybe felt I’d have been better off if I didn’t take it. And it was amazing, the night that I was ratified for the job she was being taken to the funeral home so yeah . . . she got a good few calls yesterday when the heat was coming on, that’s for sure.”

O’Connor is bleary-eyed with it all. Sunday produced a heady mix of relief and pride as well as satisfaction and vindication; each of those emotions are worn on his face. There was also a sense of history repeating itself.

The first Kerry senior team he helped to an All-Ireland as a selector, the 1997 crew, were in Croke Park for their jubilee celebrations. And in the game itself, he saw David Clifford kick a free that reminded him of one of Maurice Fitzgerald’s efforts against Mayo 25 years previously.

“Look, sure I suppose there’s a bit of everything thrown into the mix and it was nice yesterday to see the (1997) boys lined up. I met them all and shook hands with them (as they were) waiting to go on the pitch. Jesus, it doesn’t seem like 25 years ago.

“And it struck me yesterday the point David Clifford kicked from the free down near the corner at the Hill. I went down after to have a look at that spot.

“It was some free and it was reminiscent of a free Maurice Fitz kicked from virtually the same (angle) with his left leg off the ground in that game. It is amazing how history repeats itself. If you go back to the ’97 final Maurice kicked the free off the ground with his left foot from a couple of yards inside the sideline. It’s amazing that a fella like David is repeating stuff like that so it’s a nice memory.”

His admiration for this group is clear. Along with the standard – and not always justified – expectation that comes with being a Kerry footballer, much of this group were yoked with the added weight of having come from the county’s golden generation of five successive minor-winning sides.

And with every fruitless year that passed, the pressure grew and grew. Shielding his players from that expectation was one of O’Connor’s key tasks.

“Look, I can only talk for myself and I learned over the years to deal with pressure a bit better than I used to than when I started off. I don’t know if that’s a help to the players or not. But you try to stay calm and get them not to think of the outcome and concentrate on the process.

“I know that’s clichéd stuff but that’s literally what it is, we set targets and goals for each quarter of the games and try to think of that rather than the end result.

“There is relief and there’s huge pride and satisfaction as well but look, this was a particularly satisfying one because there has been a lot of pressure on this group for a few years, a lot of expectation on them.

“They were very close in 2019 and beaten with a last-minute goal in ’20 and lost out in extra-time last year so they have been really close. And every year you don’t win it the pressure grows.

“To finally get over the line was a great relief.”

Perhaps no one felt that relief more than Clifford. The Fossa Boy Wonder delivered a performance on the biggest stage befitting his other-world talent. And he is now firmly established as Kerry’s leading man.

The pressure and expectation that follows him and how he handles it, astounds O’Connor.

“We try not to make a big deal of it and try and get other players around him to take a bit of heat off him. But more than anything else he’s just got a remarkable temperament himself . . . we’ve often spoke to him about this but he basically says that he doesn’t find it that hard to cope because he has a unique temperament. Like a racehorse in a big race, he’s primed for big occasions and he has always performed on the big day and it is remarkable that he keeps doing it.

“There has been huge expectation on him since he was 16 and winning Hogan Cups and winning minors so it is nothing new to him.

“Arthur Fitzgerald, who would have coached him in St Brendan’s, has a great phrase; he says David has jumped every hurdle that was put in front of him at every age group. And it is no different now.”