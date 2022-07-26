| 11.7°C Dublin

‘The night I was ratified my mother was taken to the funeral home . . . she got a few calls when the heat was on’

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor delighted to see current crop of players claiming Sam after near misses of recent years

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor celebrates after the final whistle at Croke Park on Sunday. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor celebrates after the final whistle at Croke Park on Sunday. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

With the city still to come to life yesterday morning, Jack O’Connor took himself out for a walk along the Liffey. On the night after a big game, there’s no rest to be found for the Kerry manager. So he strolled out of the Gibson Hotel and along the quays to be with his thoughts.

I don’t sleep the night of matches,” he says, as he settles in for the traditional ‘morning after’ media duties in the hotel lobby.

