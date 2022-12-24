| 9.5°C Dublin

The new king has taken football to a level former greats could never match

Joe Brolly

How do you make the most of a genius like David Clifford? The answer for Kerry is simple, give him the ball as often as you can

Kerry's David Clifford. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Kerry's David Clifford. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jorge Valdano, the Argentine who scored the winning goal in the 1986 World Cup final (needless to say, from a classic Maradona pass), was interviewed at the start of the World Cup. The conversation soon turned to the little man.

He said: “How could you not look at Maradona? When he walks into the dining room everyone looks at him, players, staff, kitmen, the lot. If you’re Maradona? You have to respect his space, his habitat. You have to give him the ball even when he is marked.”

