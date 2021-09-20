| 16.9°C Dublin

The Mayo players are ultimately responsible for defeat, but James Horan and Co must also take their share of the blame

Pat Spillane

Mayo manager James Horan during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Mayo and Tyrone Expand

In the immediate aftermath of the All-Ireland Football Final I felt very sad for the Mayo players, and found myself impressed by the job Tyrone had done.

With a full week to look back now, I see the analysis of the game falling two ways, people bigging up Mayo’s warrior spirit, or other people going after them as a bunch of losers in unfair and hurtful attacks.

As ever, the truth is lost in the whirl of words, but I’d be somewhere in between the two camps.

