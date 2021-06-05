| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The lunch voucher blunder that opened the door to GAA sponsorship

The Meath-Dublin saga over four games in 1991 is credited as the start of the modern GAA. However, earlier that year the association had already taken a big step towards realising the full extent of its commercial power

Dublin's Niall Guiden and Meath's Colm Coyle in action in the 1991 Leinster SFC preliminary round third replay, with both counties showing new sponsors from the first game. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dublin's Niall Guiden and Meath's Colm Coyle in action in the 1991 Leinster SFC preliminary round third replay, with both counties showing new sponsors from the first game. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dublin's Niall Guiden and Meath's Colm Coyle in action in the 1991 Leinster SFC preliminary round third replay, with both counties showing new sponsors from the first game. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dublin's Niall Guiden and Meath's Colm Coyle in action in the 1991 Leinster SFC preliminary round third replay, with both counties showing new sponsors from the first game. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

On the ‘Clár’ of GAA Congress back in 1991, there was little to catch the imagination. There was a vote in favour of continuing the relationship with the AFL and the Compromise Rules series but otherwise nothing to stir the soul on the day the grassroots get to have their say.

There was one proposal, sponsored by Dublin, to allow sponsors’ names on the front of jerseys. It was radical – the GAA had almost no association with outside brands to that point – so it was expected to be shot down.

And the story goes that it would have been defeated had a delegate not held up the wrong piece of paper when it came to a vote.

Most Watched

Privacy