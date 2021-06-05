The lunch voucher blunder that opened the door to GAA sponsorship

On the ‘Clár’ of GAA Congress back in 1991, there was little to catch the imagination. There was a vote in favour of continuing the relationship with the AFL and the Compromise Rules series but otherwise nothing to stir the soul on the day the grassroots get to have their say.

There was one proposal, sponsored by Dublin, to allow sponsors’ names on the front of jerseys. It was radical – the GAA had almost no association with outside brands to that point – so it was expected to be shot down.

And the story goes that it would have been defeated had a delegate not held up the wrong piece of paper when it came to a vote.

“The Dublin motion calling for advertising to be allowed on gear required a two-thirds majority to get through,” read a report from Martin Breheny in The Irish Press that April.

“It eventually made it with one vote to spare. However, it transpires that one delegate who would have voted against the motion – thereby defeating it – held up his luncheon voucher instead of his voting slip so his vote did not count.”

Read More

It was an ignominious start to what has become arguably one of the most significant decisions the GAA has made in recent times. From there, the association has hurtled down the lucrative sponsorship superhighway.

As early as that summer, associations between firms and counties were made that remain seared on the brain. Meath started their four-game epic with Dublin with O’Reilly Transport emblazoned on their shirt but quickly moved to Kepak, while Arnotts teamed up with Dublin. The timing was impeccable.

Leinster’s great rivals needed four games and brought almost 250,000 people through the turnstiles. The third replay was the first major game to be televised on a Saturday afternoon. After the success of Italia ’90, it was a hint of the significant untapped commercial power within the GAA.

Initially, restrictions were tight. There were suggestions that names should be printed onto the sleeves but eventually they settled on any logo being no more than 100 square centimetres. Central Council were also insisting on final approval on any arrangement between a sponsor and a county. But rules were gradually relaxed over the years.

Of course, the GAA had already flirted with commercialism as players and counties had already started to realise their worth. Kerry and their infamous Bendix deal, which was revealed on the morning of their 1985 All-Ireland final, started the ball rolling. Some players had signed deals to promote agri products while the All-Stars scheme also had a sponsor from the off.

Before that vote in 1991, Dublin had an innovative way of getting around the restrictions. They had signed up with beer maker Kaliber with a deal that got around regulations which saw their name appear on gear bought in shops but didn’t feature when the Dubs took to the field.

One report in Evening Herald had it that bookmaking firm Ladbrokes were ready to part with £100,000 to get involved with Dublin. But by the time the championship rolled around, Arnotts were in situ. Early in the arrangement, the GAA began to see potential problems with the disparity in money which each county could generate from individual deals. Publicly, it was open to an arrangement that would see every county sponsored by the same company, with the proceeds being split into 32 even pots. The cost of preparing teams was already on the radar of officials. Those concerns echo around the modern GAA.

“There has been a considerable bit of commercialisation sneaking into the GAA over the last ten years,” a Donegal official told the Donegal News in 1991. “One only has to look back at the Kerry team that won four All-Irelands in a row. At that time it cost between £50,000 and £75,000 to prepare those teams for championship success. It has since been proved that there was a lot of commercialism involved.”

And as time has worn on, the GAA’s relationship with sponsors has become more sophisticated. For the most part, there’s been a move away from patronage – where successful companies were just happy to help out – towards sponsorship, where major brands expect a return on investment.

And the GAA started to realise the value of its championship too. In 1994, Bank of Ireland came on board as sponsor of the football championship. Guinness took up hurling the following year. By 2008, they had moved to a multi-sponsorship model, with six sponsors sharing the stage. It’s believed they bring in close to €5m per annum.

Now, almost every part of the GAA is open to sponsorship. Breffni Park became Kingspan Breffni in 2002 and though the auctioning of naming rights took some time to take hold, it’s common practice now. The GAA’s own summer camps and the backs of jerseys are available to the highest bidder. Monaghan even managed to sell the naming rights to their centre of excellence.

The appeal remains strong for major companies. Dublin’s deal with AIG is the gold standard. Cork’s agreement with Sports Direct prompted commentary given the controversies surrounding work practices there. And, of course, the GAA’s early fears around imbalance were well founded. Leitrim, for example, carry the name of JP Clarke’s New York saloon on the front rather than a multinational brand.

Centrally, the GAA have attracted international brands such as Toyota and Vodafone but, despite everything, there remain lines in the sand it will not cross when it comes to alcohol and gambling sponsorship.

While the FAI and IRFU continue with deals in those areas, the GAA have gone in the other direction. Guinness, once a frontline sponsor, are in the background now. While in 2018, 93pc of delegates passed a motion that outlawed sponsorship with bookmaking firms at a time when money from that industry was washing into almost every sport. Also, the naming rights to Croke Park remain out of bounds. A noble gesture perhaps but, in purely cold financial terms, they are closing the door on some big pay days.

The four-game saga helped companies see the potential in a link with the GAA and over 30 years the association, with its reach into every corner of the island, has become a sponsor’s dream.

And despite its calamitous start, the GAA, for better and for worse, hasn’t looked back.