Start your engines. This year’s championship is about to move up a few gears in terms of tempo and intensity.

Bar a very engaging Ulster Championship, the other provinces were stuck in neutral for the most part in terms of gripping duels ... and now there are just four contenders left standing.

Today, we will rank the four provincial winners in an overview using criteria such as form, their performance graph over the summer, strength in depth, firepower, self-belief, and their ability to deliver on the big days in Croke Park.

Some argue that the county with the best forwards at their disposal wins All-Irelands. I’m more of a mind that defences (or defensive systems) win All-Irelands and the forwards then decide the margin of victory.

1. KERRY

The Kingdom have left scorched earth behind them in most of their games this year, bar the Dubs in their league encounter in Thurles.

They emerged from lockdown in immense physical condition and immediately set about blitzing their way through the league and then the Munster Championship.

They remind me of Jim Gavin’s Dublin team around the summer of 2013 with their high, aggressive press and high-tempo game-plan.

Kerry have great strength in depth, are getting a positive impact off their bench. In Paudie Clifford, they have one of the front-runners for Footballer of the Year currently.

Peter Keane’s men have scored a massive 21 goals in their seven games this season (13 league, eight championship) - by comparison, Mayo have scored 17 (seven in Division 2), Dublin 10 and Tyrone four.

Questions remain about Kerry’s defence and how they will react if dragged into a dogfight?

2. DUBLIN

The six-in-a-row champions ranked in second place? Yes, on the evidence presented to us this year, that’s where they belong.

There is a lot we don’t know about Dublin at the moment – are they holding something back? Have they yet to reveal their hand? Can they reignite the magic of past glories? Are they suffering from mental fatigue from having been at the top for so long?

What we do know is, as a squad, they are not nearly as strong as they once were.

Dessie Farrell has not found any new blood, really, and some fresher faces from recent years are not kicking on.

Paddy Small of Dublin is tackled by Ryan Houlihan of Kildare during the Leinster SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paddy Small of Dublin is tackled by Ryan Houlihan of Kildare during the Leinster SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile





However, the return to action in the Leinster final of John Small and Eoin Murchan was a massive boon. The duo will strengthen the defence, releasing James McCarthy and Brian Howard to play at midfield and wing-forward, respectively, presuming that’s the plan.

They still have a core group of players who could inspire them to another All-Ireland, but they need to improve considerably.

Can the sight of Mayo ahead be just the catalyst for Dublin to up their game? Is the spark still there, or are we witnessing the dying of the light?

3. MAYO

James Horan deserves massive credit for the rebuilding job he has done.

Last year, many new players were thrown into championship action and they made it to the All-Ireland final. This year, a similar policy was adopted and operating in Division 2 allowed them even greater room for experimentation – they are showing the benefit of Horan’s two-year project.

Mayo manager James Horan

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mayo manager James Horan





They have built a squad with the demands of Croke Park in mind. Their decision to cough up home advantage in the Connacht final to play the game in Croke Park was another sign of their ambition.

Mayo’s game-plan is based on pace, energy, physicality and youthful enthusiasm married to resolute experience.

They are not averse to taking risks in games. As a result, they can get exposed at the back, leaving the door open for opponents to create goal-scoring opportunities.

They’ll travel to GAA headquarters tomorrow week with a bounce in their step, but could the absence of the injured Cillian O’Connor still prove their downfall?

4. TYRONE

Still a work in progress under their new management team this year of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, they’ll be boosted by claiming their first Ulster SFC title since 2017.

Of the four counties remaining in the race for the Sam Maguire, Tyrone have travelled the toughest route with victories over Cavan, last year’s provincial winners, Donegal and Monaghan.

Cathal McShane of Tyrone with the Anglo Celt Cup after his side's win over Monaghan at Croke Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cathal McShane of Tyrone with the Anglo Celt Cup after his side's win over Monaghan at Croke Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile





They have two of the toughest man-markers in the game in Pádraig Hampsey and Ronan McNamee, while their strength in depth is impressive with options in most sectors on the field.

Many of their players are good footballers, clever and comfortable in possession and perhaps capable of employing different game plans.

In Darren McCurry, Mattie Donnelly and Kieran McGeary, they have players in great form. Conor McKenna’s versatility could be key against the Kingdom. Then there’s the potential of Cathal McShane coming off the bench.

They emerged from Ulster with plenty to work on but will not look upon their clash with Kerry as bonus territory.

The story circulating is that they did a gym session the day of their annihilation by Kerry in the league and had also trained the day before – fact or fiction? Who is to know only themselves.

They’ll relish a shot at Kerry, extra determined to upset the party.