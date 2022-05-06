| 14°C Dublin

The John O’Mahony interview: Tales from Galway and Leitrim, why Mayo must ‘keep the faith’, and his battle with cancer

John O'Mahony pictured at his home in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon Expand

John O'Mahony pictured at his home in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon

On the wall of John O’Mahony’s front room in Ballaghaderreen, there’s a framed photograph from the 1989 archives, captured minutes after Mayo had lost to Cork in their first All-Ireland final for 38 years.

In it, you see a tracksuited ‘Johnno’, deflation etched into his 36-year-old face, underneath a green-and-red banner that defiantly proclaims: ‘John says keep the faith.’

