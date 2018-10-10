The Herald/Dublin City FM - Dublin GAA Football Championship Podcast: The panel preview this weekend's semi-finals

Dublin star Michael Darragh Macauley is back to his barnstorming best as Ballyboden look to book their place in the Dublin Club Championship final this weekend.

The panel on the Dublin City FM/Herald podcast believe the midfielder’s form is crucial as ‘boden take on Kilmacud Crokes in this Saturday’s semi-final.

Ronan MacLochlainn, Conor McKeon and Tony Lambe also believe the St Vincent’s old guard of Ger Brennan and Mossy Quinn will be enough to see them through the second semi-final against St Judes.

Online Editors