| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The greatest team in the game’s history have suddenly become the whipping boys of Division 1

Joe Brolly

Dessie Farrell’s Dublin is a world away from Jim Gavin’s regime

Kerry's David Clifford wins the race for possession with Dublin's David Byrne. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kerry's David Clifford wins the race for possession with Dublin's David Byrne. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kerry's David Clifford wins the race for possession with Dublin's David Byrne. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kerry's David Clifford wins the race for possession with Dublin's David Byrne. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ronnie Fay died last week. She was buried in her beloved Skerries and having spent her entire adult life fighting for the rights of the Travelling community, a huge crowd of Travellers was there to see her home. She loved them. They loved her.

Red Mickey was the first to spot me. “Joe Brolly,” he shouted, “Get over here, till we talk to you.”

Most Watched

Privacy