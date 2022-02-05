Ronnie Fay died last week. She was buried in her beloved Skerries and having spent her entire adult life fighting for the rights of the Travelling community, a huge crowd of Travellers was there to see her home. She loved them. They loved her.

Red Mickey was the first to spot me. “Joe Brolly,” he shouted, “Get over here, till we talk to you.”

After he gave me a run down on the ills of Dublin, I said, “I’m going to put you in the paper this Sunday Mickey.”

“No point” he said.

“Why not?”

“I can’t read.”

Which brought a great roar of laughter from the crowd that had gathered round.

“That aul Sunday Game has gone awful boring,” said Paddy McDonnell, a big man wearing a very fashionable sun hat.

“Do you not like Colm O’Rourke?” I said.

“Another gobshite!” he laughed. “Put it this way Joe, if Red Mickey was on The Sunday Game with him on the Sunday night, you’d be representing him in the District Court on Monday morning.”

“You’re not a fan of Dessie Farrell either,” I said.

“I’ll tell you something Joe,” said Red Mickey, “my mother Bridget could have managed them to the six in a row. If I get my hands on Dessie Farrell, I’ll throw him into the canal behind Croke Park!”

Paddy ‘Blue Eyes’ McDonagh said, “What paper are you putting it in?”

“The Sunday Independent.”

This produced groans and eye rolls. “That’s one of them big papers, isn’t it?” said Paddy ‘Blue Eyes’.

“It is Paddy.”

“Too posh for me,” he said, “and too big. You’d need to clear the table to read it.”

As the hearse arrived and we quietened, Paddy McDonnell nudged me and said, “I’ll get the paper on Sunday Joe, and read it out to Red.”

The ground was packed, and the players were rutting at each other long before the throw-in. Conor Lane was about to take action, looked around, saw they were all at it, and threw in the ball.

Kerry had a gale at their backs and played good attractive football, with long kick passing and good forward spacing, reminiscent of their play in the first half of that immortal 2013 semi-final. David Clifford missed a penalty in the 19th minute, putting it a full metre wide, before making up for it with a delightful point after a hilarious dummy.

After 20 minutes it was Kerry 0-6, Dublin 0-4. Then came the decisive period. In the 23rd minute, Dean Rock scored an amazing, fluked goal, but as he did so, away from the play the Dublin number 4 (Seán MacMahon) had blocked the Kerry defender.

The umpires called in the referee, confidently identified Niall Scully (no 12) as the wrongdoer, the goal was disallowed, and a mystified Scully was black-carded. In fairness Scully took it like a man.

Kerry immediately tagged on two quick points, then Dublin, looking like a new team at the Ireland’s Got Talent auditions, botched a brilliant goal chance.

A long kickout sent Lorcan O’Dell clean through with Dean Rock hovering at the far post to palm it to the net. The young man flunked his audition, handpassing the ball so far over Rock’s head it went into the car park.

After that it became embarrassing, Kerry feasting on the Dubs from there to half-time, with Dara Moynihan scoring an excellent goal (under no pressure) to leave it 1-14 to 0-4 at the break.

The second week in a row an inside forward has scored an excellent goal against Dublin under no real pressure.

The game was dead after that, with Dublin a shapeless mess, kicking in hopeful long balls, playing as individuals and worst of all, playing without discipline. It was a world away from Jim Gavin’s perfectionist regime.

The worst was that Dublin showed no fight. They ran about handpassing and dropping balls and aimlessly solo running but none of this amounted to much.

Just as they had last week against Armagh, they looked like shmucks. A five-point defeat at home last week. Seven points this week. The greatest team in the game’s history have suddenly become the whipping boys of Division 1.

Dessie Farrell best not go for a stroll along the canal for a week or two.