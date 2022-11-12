| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The greatest club football champions? In a word, it must be Galway’s Corofin

Frank Roche

With Nemo Rangers back on the trail, we assess the top 10 teams in history

Kieran Fitzgerald during Corofin's 2020 All-Ireland success, their third in a row. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kieran Fitzgerald during Corofin's 2020 All-Ireland success, their third in a row. Photo: Sportsfile

Kieran Fitzgerald during Corofin's 2020 All-Ireland success, their third in a row. Photo: Sportsfile

Kieran Fitzgerald during Corofin's 2020 All-Ireland success, their third in a row. Photo: Sportsfile

It may seem perverse to associate the words ‘Nemo Rangers’ and ‘All-Ireland famine’ in the same sentence, but it’s all relative.

The Cork city outfit stand alone at the club football summit, with seven national titles eclipsing the six won by Crossmaglen and Corofin’s five. Yet you must trawl all the way back to 2003 for title number seven.

Most Watched

Privacy