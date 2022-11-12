The greatest club football champions? In a word, it must be Galway’s Corofin

It may seem perverse to associate the words ‘Nemo Rangers’ and ‘All-Ireland famine’ in the same sentence, but it’s all relative.

The Cork city outfit stand alone at the club football summit, with seven national titles eclipsing the six won by Crossmaglen and Corofin’s five. Yet you must trawl all the way back to 2003 for title number seven.

“It’s definitely getting frighteningly long at this stage,” says Dinny Allen. “We need another one.”

Allen is hoping that journey starts tonight (7.15) in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, where Nemo open their latest Munster club campaign against Clonmel Commercials. He was thrilled by how good they were in landing a 23rd county title at the expense of holders St Finbarr’s, even more so because he “didn’t see it coming”.

But here’s the thing: Nemo finding form at the right time has become a rite of passage. Their previous 22 Cork titles, all won since 1972, were backed up by 17 Munster conquests.

As well as lifting Sam Maguire as Cork captain in 1989, Allen won four All-Irelands with Nemo. And it could so easily have been five: when they beat St Vincent’s of Dublin in a replay to land their maiden title in 1973, Allen was a spectator, having signed for League of Ireland side Cork Hibs.

“I was at the two matches,” recalls Allen, who had top-scored in the county final against UCC. “But Nemo had a policy – as well as the county board – that if you didn’t commit fully to the club, you were out. That was the way it was.”

Nemo’s provincial return comes a week after Crossmaglen were dumped out of Ulster by Ballybay. When measuring the two leading clubs of the last half-century, the stats don’t lie and this duo lead the way. But here’s a more subjective question: name the top 10 club football teams of the modern era, those high-achieving outfits who dazzled for one or preferably several years?

1. COROFIN (2015-’20)

Won four out of six All-Irelands to crown a run of seven consecutive Galway titles. They won those first three finals (against Slaughtneil in ’15, Nemo in ’18 and Dr Crokes in ’19) by a cumulative 37 points. And even if they fell over the line against Kilcoo in 2020, forced to extra-time before accelerating to an eight-point win, that completed an unprecedented All-Ireland three-in-a-row.

The perfect amalgam of substance and style, Corofin’s defence-shredding moves took the breath away.

Defensive pillar Kieran Fitzgerald identifies their 2015 semi-final against St Vincent’s, such thrilling 2014 champions now crushed by five points, as a “watershed” for a group then managed by Stephen Rochford.

“Vincent’s were in their pomp,” he recalls. “We had plenty of footage on them and could analyse them to death. Even in John O’Mahony’s day (with Galway), I would have said his level of preparation was unbelievable, but I never felt as prepared going into a game as I did that day in Tullamore.

“Myself personally, and a number of the team, had been beaten in a few club semi-finals. There was a bit of a slag in Galway . . . that Corofin just didn’t have the bottle to do what Caltra and Salthill had done in the past.

“That Vincent’s game, I’ve said it before, was the closest club game I’ve ever played to inter-county standard

. . . we didn’t really look back for a number of years after that.”

True, they lost their next Connacht final to Castlebar and then were blitzed by Dr Crokes in a 2017 All-Ireland semi-final – but they re-emerged far stronger, hitting two Croke Park peaks against Nemo and Dr Crokes.

Fitzgerald cannot speak highly enough of Corofin’s management – Rochford in the early days, David Morris and Kevin O’Brien, bainisteoir for their hat-trick – and also the club officers, not just players, who “threw the kitchen sink at it”.

They struggled for the same fluency in their historic 2019-’20 campaign. By the time they faced Kilcoo, they were “getting leggy” and “beginning to wobble”, and he isn’t sure they would have held on if the All-Ireland was still in March, not January. Nor have they conquered Galway since. “The circle of life,” Fitzgerald concludes.

2. CROSSMAGLEN (1997-2000)

The perennial kings of Armagh could boast at least two great teams, but Joe Kernan’s trailblazers deserve prime billing because they led the way for a club that had never even reached an Ulster final. Three provincial titles (’96, ’98 and ’99) led to three All-Irelands in four stellar seasons, against Knockmore (’97), Ballina (’99) and Na Fianna (2000).

Kernan reckons their Ulster semi-final exit to Errigal Ciarán in ’97 was the springboard for those back-to-back All-Irelands. “I never saw such emotion afterwards. They were broken-hearted,” he recalls.

While the Na Fianna final was a performance high, their manager was just as moved by their ability to “hang in there” on days of struggle – such as the Ballina decider. “They didn’t know when to give up,” he concludes.

3. NEMO RANGERS (1979-’84)

There’s a difficulty in boxing off any particular Nemo era, partly because they never won back-to-back All-Irelands – in fact, all seven titles were followed by campaigns where they failed to reach a county final.

That was partly because, as Allen recalls, you were back into action not long after St Patrick’s Day and “that hunger was missing” – until they lost that summer.

However, after a six-year break following their first All-Ireland, the men from Trabeg firmly established themselves as club giants by winning three more in a six-season spell – in ’79, ’82 and ’84, beating Scotstown, Garrymore and Walterstown by a ‘Corofinesque’ 38 points in total.

4. CROSSMAGLEN (2006-’12)

True, this crew could prove a match for their noughties predecessors. Moreover, several stalwarts straddled both eras, most notably Paul Hearty and Oisín McConville. In the space of seven seasons they won six Ulster titles, all capped by three more All-Irelands, in ’07, ’11 and ’12 (when they steamrolled Garrycastle at the second attempt). Their three-in-a-row dreams were only dashed in a 2013 semi-final by St Brigid’s of Roscommon, the eventual champions.

5. ST FINBARR’S (1980-’81)

In a measure of the strength of Cork club football back then, ‘the Barrs’ achieved what eluded Nemo in their pomp – an All-Ireland two-in-a-row. Starting both finals, against St Grellan’s and Walterstown, were three men better known as hurling legends: Donal O’Grady, John Allen and the iconic Jimmy Barry Murphy.

6. UCD (1974-’75)

Belfield rained silverware in the seventies – they won six out of seven Sigerson Cups – but for two glorious campaigns they transferred their winning ways to the Dublin, Leinster and All-Ireland club arenas. Cue consecutive national titles, in ’74 and ’75, all overseen by a young manager who would go on to even greater deeds – Eugene McGee.

7. ST VINCENT’S (1976)

UCD’s above two county final victories were sandwiched on either side by a Marino three-in-a-row. The Vinnies lost the ’73 All-Ireland in a replay with Nemo but were unstoppable in the ’76 decider against Roscommon Gaels. But it’s the team list that underlines just how formidable they were: O’Driscoll, Mullins, Ryder, Hanahoe, Keaveney, Doyle, Billings and a 37-year-old Mickey Whelan for good measure.

8. NEMO RANGERS (1989-’94)

Again, how do you define a Nemo era? Having started the All-Ireland wins of ’79, 82 and ’84, Jimmy Kerrigan added a further two medals via double-digit final victories over Connacht opposition – Clann na nGael (’89) and Castlebar Mitchels (’94) – with long-time comrade Dinny Allen his manager for the latter. Kerrigan’s son Paul has now won a record 10 Cork SFC medals but is still craving All-Ireland deliverance.

9. ST VINCENT’S (2013-’16)

Chosen for a few reasons. Firstly, they emerged from the Dublin bearpit to win three Leinster titles in four seasons. Secondly, they hit a soaring peak in the 2014 All-Ireland – with five starting survivors from their ’08 triumph. And finally, has there been a more mesmeric Paddy’s Day display than Diarmuid Connolly’s 2-5 (plus multiple assists) to leave a Castlebar defence with twisted blood?

​

A bit like UCD – should they even be here in a roll call of clubs? Leaving aside that caveat, the Limerick-based powerhouse squeeze into our top 10 not because they eventually romped to All-Ireland glory but because, in an earlier Munster semi-final against the star-studded holders from Austin Stacks, they eventually prevailed after a four-game saga that still leaves Pat Spillane gasping for superlatives.

Spillane was Thomond’s marquee forward, and here is his (admittedly partisan) summation: “We were the first professional team to arrive on the GAA scene. We were at a level of fitness and tactics and preparation and video analysis that was so miles ahead of everyone else . . . take away Kerry and Dublin, and we would have beaten any county team!”

NEXT BEST . . .

Crossmolina (2001), the first Mayo winners inspired by a Ciarán McDonald masterclass. Austin Stacks (1977), backboned by Kerry legends Ger Power, Mikey Sheehy, John and Ger O’Keeffe. And Clann na nGael (1987-’90) who never reached the promised land but deserve special mention for their dogged Rossie persistence, reaching four consecutive All-Ireland finals only to lose the lot.

