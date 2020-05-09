| 15.1°C Dublin

The greatest 15 footballers never to win and All-Ireland

Lee Keegan can&rsquo;t hide his disappointment after Mayo&rsquo;s defeat to Dublin in last year&rsquo;s All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Lee Keegan can’t hide his disappointment after Mayo’s defeat to Dublin in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

John Brennan

It’s the team no footballer wants to be on – and the most dangerous team in the world to pick.

You are reminding great, truly great, Gaelic footballers that an All-Ireland medal eluded them. However, this is our choice of the best players never to win an All-Ireland title.

Every one of this chosen 15 was, or is, a wonderful footballer – some of the team may yet get their Celtic Cross whenever football resumes.

