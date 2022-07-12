The great frees of the past 40 years – 12 of the best

Seán O’Shea’s 53-metre conversion of that 77th-minute free has won wide acclaim as the best of its genre, given all the variables involved.

Obviously, it’s a subjective exercise to compare such pressure frees at the end of big games, given the different pressures players face.

Looking back at Eamonn McEneaney’s conversion of a late free to earn a draw for Monaghan against the mighty Kerry team of the 1980s, the standard of the Croke Park pitch that day was nothing to what it is now, cutting up despite its August billing which made for challenging underfoot conditions.

Ultimate outcomes are different too. Stephen Cluxton’s 2011 kick to win the All-Ireland final ‘released the beast’ as they went to dominate for a decade while Ross Carr’s boot against Derry was pivotal to their All-Ireland success in 1991.

To provide a barometer of sorts for what O’Shea did on Sunday, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best last-gasp strikes that have won key games, or drawn them to force replays or extra-time over the last 40 years.

Naturally there are omissions and in a couple of cases, there was still time, albeit very little, left. But they remain iconic kicks in their own right. Of those included, only Peter Canavan’s in 2005 came from the hands.

Seán O'Shea kicks Kerry's winning point against Dublin last Sunday

Seán O'Shea kicks Kerry's winning point against Dublin last Sunday

2022 All-Ireland semi-final –Seán O’Shea (Kerry) v Dublin

The 53-metre distance, the strength of the wind, the tension that prevailed, his hard running game depleting his energy by the 76th minute but above all the weight of recent history attached to this fixture makes this the No 1 kick.

2011 All-Ireland final –Stephen Cluxton (Dublin) v Kerry

From about 10 metres closer than O’Shea but from an angle, Cluxton too had the weight of recent history of the fixture upon him. The outcome was greater than any other similar kick.

1991 Ulster semi-final – Ross Carr (Down) v Derry

From 55 yards, Carr converted knowing there was no time left to play, to level their semi-final with Derry, their biggest rivals in the province at the time (Down 0-13, Derry 1-10). They won the replay. And the All-Ireland title for the first time in 23 years.

Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty celebrates with Rian O'Neill after O'Neill scored the free that sent them to extra-time against Galway

Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty celebrates with Rian O'Neill after O'Neill scored the free that sent them to extra-time against Galway

2022 All-Ireland quarter-final – Rian O’Neill (Armagh) v Galway

For technique, power and nerve, O’Neill’s kick for extra-time after a stirring comeback ranks high and may well have been longer than O’Shea’s because of the angle.

2021 All-Ireland semi-final – Rob Hennelly (Mayo) v Dublin

Like O’Shea, huge weight of recent history in the fixture was on Hennelly when he stood over a 45-metre free, needing it to go between the posts to force extra-time. What’s more it was a retake, adding to the pressure. But he delivered and Mayo beat Dublin for the first time in 10 years though the ultimate outcome didn’t live up to the kick.

2017 All-Ireland final – Dean Rock (Dublin) v Mayo

Had a GPS from Lee Keegan to contend with in his run-up but Rock still held his nerve from 40 metres to effectively seal the three-in-a-row, even though there was still time to play after.

1991 Connacht final – Derek Duggan (Roscommon) v Mayo

From an estimated 60 yards, Duggan’s kick was probably equal in length to O’Shea’s to earn Roscommon a draw in Castlebar after Liam McHale had posted what felt like a winner.

Tyrone's Peter Canavan kicks the winning point for victory over Armagh in injury-time

Tyrone's Peter Canavan kicks the winning point for victory over Armagh in injury-time

2005 All-Ireland semi-final – Peter Canavan (Tyrone) v Armagh

Owen Mulligan handed the ball Canavan knowing there was only one man for the job. Out of his hands from a tight angle though only 25 metres out, Canavan obliged and they’d go on to win a second All-Ireland title.

1985 All-Ireland semi-final – Eamonn McEneaney (Monaghan) v Kerry

Monaghan were rank outsiders but McEneaney knew what was at stake with the last kick from 46 metres when he converted to make it 2-9 (Monaghan) to 1-12 and force a draw. Monaghan couldn’t capitalise on his heroics in the replay however.

1991 Leinster first round, second replay – Brian Stafford (Meath) v Dublin

From 40 metres, Stafford curled over a point to force extra-time once more and keep Meath in the hunt in their fabled four-match series. Every ball felt like pressure then but Stafford struck calmly.

2010 Connacht final – Donie Shine (Roscommon) v Sligo

Sligo did a number on both Mayo and Galway but Shine stepped up from a tight angle, close to the sideline about 30 metres out to produce a winner, 0-14 to 0-13. There was still time to equalise after that but the value of what Shine did can’t be undersold.

1987 All-Ireland semi-final – Larry Tompkins (Cork) v Galway

They didn’t win the All-Ireland that year or the next but how important to Cork’s future supremacy was Tompkins’ conversion of a 50-yard free to make it 1-11 each with the last kick and earn a replay which they subsequently won?